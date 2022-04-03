“My move to Arsenal was almost closed” Alvarez reveals why his transfer to Arsenal collapsed

Former Inter Milan star, Ricky Álvarez has revealed that he had closed out an agreement with Arsenal over joining the Gunners in 2011 before he opted to move to Inter Milan instead.

The Argentinian was one of the finest players in South America at the time, and several clubs were looking to bring him over to Europe.

Arsenal also had scouts on the continent and they liked what they had seen from him and held talks with his club and his entourage.

It seemed the move would happen, but Inter Milan also wanted to sign him all along, and the Italians had a player who influenced him, and he moved to Milan instead.

Recalling the transfer, he tells Il Posticipo, as relayed by FC Inter News: “They started talking about me moving to Europe. Many teams wanted me. My move to Arsenal was almost closed, but I knew that Inter liked me, and I wanted to go to Milan.

“Cambiasso’s call made me understand that they wanted me. I chose Italy. I told my attorney and my parents that I wanted Inter, the team of my dreams.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

No one can say what could have happened if Alvarez had joined Arsenal because players have moved across to Europe and flopped, while others have succeeded.

But we signed other players and have won some FA Cups since then and are now gunning for a top-four finish.