My predicted Arsenal line-up against Burnley – What’s yours?

Predicted Arsenal line-up against Burnley by Yash

Mikel Arteta’s men travel to Turf Moor on the back of an impressive week by the Gunners. The Gunners advanced to the Europa League Round of 16 clash by beating Portuguese side Benfica. They also closed the gap to the top four in our quest to finish in the European places at the end of the campaign.

Arteta must get his line-up spot-on for the remainder of the campaign, to keep his troops fresh as well as to be effective when played. So let’s look at my predicted line-up of Arsenal against Burnley which is due to be played on Saturday.

4-2-3-1

Mikel Arteta finally seems to have settled on a formation after chopping and changing it on numerous occasions during his initial few months at the Emirates Stadium. The signings of Gabriel and Thomas Partey have aided that reform in this shaky Arsenal team.

Bernd Leno will keep his place against Sean Dyche’s men who drew with Leicester in the midweek. Although the Gunners conceded a silly goal in the opening minutes at the King Power Stadium, it was more of a case of the defense not closing down the goalscorer, Youri Tielemans, rather than a Leno error. Leno to start.

Given their impressive performance against the high-flying foxes last weekend, Arteta may be tempted to play the ‘Luiz-Mari’ card again. The midweek fixture against Olympiacos is where the Arsenal’s boss can change the center-back pairing. “Don’t repair what’s not broken”, they said. Pablo Mari and David Luiz to start on Saturday.

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney will be expected to start the game against the Clarets. The Spaniard was given a full 90-minute break against Brendan Rodgers’ side and thus would likely make the team on Saturday. While the lack of options in the Scotsman’s position would make any change unlikely. Bellerin and Tierney to start.

Thomas Partey will be expected to start. The Ghanaian has started the last two Arsenal games on the bench with Mikel Arteta ensuring a smooth comeback from an injury. Alongside the 27-year-old, Granit Xhaka might be given a breather as the Swiss International has played most minutes in an Arsenal shirt since Christmas. Dani Ceballos and Partey to start.

Martin Odegaard will be expected to get another start for the Reds with Emile Smith Rowe out injured. On his either sides, Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka might get a run-in. Pepe was the MOTM against Leicester and thus his start against the Clarets won’t come as a surprise.

On the other hand, Saka was given a full weekend off as he saw his team-mates come from behind to beat the team, currently sitting third, 3-1. Saka, Odegaard and Pepe to start.

Benching Alexander Lacazette would surprise a few, but it might be a wise decision by the Arsenal manager. It is not a secret that Burnley relishes aerial battles, thus placing a pacy Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang instead of Lacazette can carve open the Burnley defense like a knife through the butter. Aubameyang to start.

Here’s my favourite line-up against Burnley. Who do you think should start?

Leno

Bellerin Luiz Mari Tierney

Partey Ceballos

Saka Odegaard Pepe

Aubameyang

Yash Bisht

Instagram: @yarsenal09

Twitter: @yarsenal09