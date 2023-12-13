My predicted Arsenal line-up for our Conti Cup tie v Tottenham Women – Eidevall must rotate

My Predicted line up for AWFC vs Spurs in the Conti Cup

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s squad will be looking to continue their great form in the Continental Cup and look to hold onto that trophy for another year. Our next task will be to face off against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur In what could be a fiery London derby.

Arsenal Women are in tremendous form and with the win against Chelsea still fresh in both our players and our minds, confidence is at an all-time high and we will be looking to win our 10th game in a row.

I expect a few changes as it is a Cup game and here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up tonight.

In goal I think Sabrina D’Angelo will start between the sticks, she hasn’t played since our last Continental Cup clash against Southampton where she wasn’t able to keep a clean sheet but will be looking to prove herself and hopefully walk away with a clean sheet.

In defence I expect a back four of Noelle Maritz, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jennifer Beattie and Katie McCabe. I think there’s going to be a lot of rotation, but I think Wubben-Moy and McCabe both keep their spots as they’ve looked solid this season when played at the back. Maritz has also been good at the back this season and will look to continue that good form and Beattie is always a reliable centre back and, in my opinion, deserves some more minutes.

In the midfield I expect a three of Kathrine Moller Kuhl, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Frida Maanum. With Kuhl and Cooney-Cross sitting in a deeper role to protect the midfield and control play, while Maanum positioned a bit higher, just behind the striker. She can play a more advanced role most of the game but will also be able to drop back and help if needed. Cooney-Cross has been outstanding since joining the club, she brings a sense of calmness to the midfield and the way she scans the field is a huge benefit to Eidevall’s system.

In attack I expect a front three of Cloe Lacasse, Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord. With Lina Hurtig recovering from injury I think we have to be sticking with Foord down the wing, she has been dangerous this year and for me she’s our best option. Up front I think Blackstenius gets the nod, although Russo had a great game against Chelsea and should be saved for our League match against Tottenham at the weekend.

Blackstenius is still in need of some minutes and hasn’t started in a while and I think this will be her chance to shine. Lacasse has also been great since joining the club and with Beth Mead playing a lot of the game against Chelsea I expect Lacasse to get the nod for at least most of the game.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

D’Angelo

Martiz – Wubben-Moy – Beattie – McCabe

Kuhl – Cooney-Cross

Lacasse – Maanum – Foord

Blackstenius

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you expect us to line up tonight?

Daisy Mae

