My predicted Arsenal line-up for tonight game at Lens – What’s yours?

My predicted line up vs RC Lens

Arsenal play RC Lens on Tuesday night, after some injury scares and plenty to talk abut concerning goalkeepers, here’s how I expect us to line up away at Lens.

In goal, I’d pick David Raya, after a few weeks of Arteta somewhat playing around with the Goalkeepers and saying that he didn’t have a number 1 pick, I think the last few games speak for themselves.

Ramsdale had a great performance against Brentford in the League Cup but Raya wasn’t available for selection as his loan move from Brentford ruled him out. But Arteta went straight back to Raya in goal against Bournemouth on the weekend, pretty much confirming that Raya is his first choice.

In defence I’d stick with the same back four that been performing so well lately. With Zinchenko and White as full backs, Zinchenko has been playing the inverted full-back role perfectly and is used as that extra body in the midfield when we’re pushing forward.

Gabriel and Saliba have been nothing but solid since Arteta brought them back into defence after Thomas Partey was injured. Picking up three clean sheets out of the four games they’ve played together, both look to have picked up where they left off last season.

In midfield I’d be starting Rice and Odegaard as no Brainers, both bring so much to the squad and when we’ve played without them there seems to feel like there’s something missing, in control and the build up of play.

Rice has been unbelievable since coming in and sometimes doesn’t get the credit he deserves and Odegaard is just in a class of his own. I’d start Havertz again over Vieira, after getting off the mark against Bournemouth, I think now is the time we will see the best out of Haverts, with some new-found confidence, hopefully he gets going properly and with his experience in this competition, he gets in the starting line-up for me.

In attack, I’d start Gabriel Jesus up top, for me that’s his best position and where most of his goals come from. Saka was seen coming off with a knock against Bournemouth, but Arteta confirmed he is available for selection, so I would be starting him, but with the plan to bring him off in the second half to save his legs for the Manchester City game.

Trossard was also seen back in training, if fit enough I’d be starting him, he’s been class since joining us from Brighton and brings something different to the left wing. If not fit, I’d go for Nelson as he’s been impressive so far when he’s played there.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you make any changes?

Daisy Mae

———————————————

