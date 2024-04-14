My predicted Arsenal line-up to face Aston Villa – Will Arteta risk rotating?

My predicted line up vs Aston Villa

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Aston Villa to The Emirates tonight in what is a must win game for us. With only a few games left, every game from here forward is a must win and should be treated as if it was a final.

Villa currently sits 4th and have had a few hiccups in recent weeks but will be fighting to get 3 points ahead of Spurs, while we will be fighting to get back to the top of the table. Although we have a big game against Bayern coming up, I still expect Arteta to field a strong line up and this is how I think he will line us up tonight.

In goal, David Raya. No questions about it really, Raya has been very good for us between the sticks this season and after somewhat of a tough night against Bayern, he will be looking to bounce back and get a clean sheet going into our next big game. Last time we faced off against Villa away from home, they managed to nab a 1-0 win and I’m sure Raya will want to rectify that result.

In defence, I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. We could see the likes of Kiwior or Tomiyasu at left back, it really depends on if Arteta wants to rotate his squad a bit with all these games coming in hot and fast, but after watching Zinchenko have a solid game against Bayern, I expect he starts again. Questions have been asked about Gabriel and his fitness, but if fit, he starts. But if he can’t make it I would expect Kiwior or Tomi to become his replacement.

In the midfield, I expect a middle three of Odegaard, Jorginho and Rice. Jorginho has started in the middle the past few games and has looked solid when doing so, with so many games to be played in such a short time, we could see rotation but because Villa are very good at playing through the middle, I expect Arteta to want that stability in the centre of the pitch. Odegaard and Rice have become two players who seem to always start if they’re not injured, and I expect no different against a strong team like Villa.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Havertz and Martinelli. For me, Martinelli starts on the left wing and will probably get subbed just after half time, but I think Trossard should and will be starting against Bayern, so rotation is necessary. Havertz starting up top where he has been so good and lethal this season and will hopefully get back on the score sheet and with Saka being another player who’s been in great form and scoring goals for fun, hopefully the front line can be dangerous and clinical with their chances.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formations of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

Hopefully we walk away with all three points and climb back to the top of the table, every game is important right now and we can’t afford to lose this streak we have been on since the new year.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

