My Predicted Arsenal line-up to face Crystal Palace – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up Vs Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Crystal Palace today in what should be a great match and Arsenal’s perfect chance to bounce back. Arsenal have lost their last three games, but Palace also lost mid-week and haven’t had the refreshing break that Arsenal have had. Let’s hope the warm weather training has been good for the lads and we see a different urgence in the second half of the season. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up.

In goal I expect Arteta to stick with what he has all season and pick David Raya, Raya has been decent this season but for me he hasn’t been much better than Ramsdale and will need to step up in this part of the season. We can’t afford him not to be at his best and by now he could be comfortable and settled in, so there’s no excuses.

In the defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Kiwior. If Zinchenko is fit enough I expect him to start, but it doesn’t look like that’s likely after he hasn’t been seen in training and has been nursing an injury for a few weeks. Tomiyasu is away with Japan at The AFC Asian Cup so Kiwior is likely to be starting at left back. Stock standard White, Saliba and Gabriel, all three have been very good this season and without Zinchenko or Tomiyasu they will have to be at their very best against Palace as they have two pacey wingers.

In the midfield I expect a three of Jorginho, Odegaard and Rice. I think Jorginho comes in as cover for Kiwior and a bit more security in the middle of the pitch, Jorginho and Rice link up really well together too, so that combination might be one to watch. Odegaard needs to step up and lead by example, it would be great to see him rediscover a bit of last season’s form in the last 6 months of this season. All three will have to be in good form as Palace will push through the middle a lot.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. Saka and Martinelli both need to step up and find a way to be more clinical, get back to basics and start providing and scoring more chances. We know they can do it, so I feel like it’s only a matter of time till they burst into good form and that’s all that seems to be missing this season, goals.

Jesus up top and centre, he’s always in the right places and helps create chances but like the other two, needs to be more clinical and get back to basics. Take more shots and more chances, and stop trying to do too much.

So that’s a formation of 4-3-3

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior

Jorginho

Odegaard – Rice

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How would you line up?

Daisy Mae

