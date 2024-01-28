My predicted Arsenal line-up to face Liverpool Women. Will Blackstenius start?

My predicted line up for AWFC vs Liverpool

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad will travel to Prenton Park to face off against 5th on the table Liverpool, as our Gunners look for revenge from the first game of the season when we lost 1-0 at home. Liverpool have had a decent run recently but lost their last game against Manchester City, so will be wanting to bounce back at home against Arsenal. I expect a rotated squad from our Conti Cup match against Reading mid-week, and this is how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up today.

Liverpool Women v Arsenal kicks off at 16:30 UK. The match will be shown live on SkySports.

In goal, I expect Zinsberger to go back between the sticks, D’Angelo had a great game against Reading, but I think Zinsberger is the first-choice keeper and should be back between the sticks. After signing a new contract, her future looks set on Arsenal.

In defence I expect a back four of Fox, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy and McCabe. I think Fox comes straight back into the starting line up, after such a great start in red and white. Fox has been linking up well with Mead already. At CB, I expect both Ilestedt and Wubben-Moy to come back into the lineup. Both have created a great partnership at the back and look solid with playing together and McCabe I think starts at left back.

In the middle I expect a three of Pelova, Walti and Miedema just in front of them. Pelova, I think starts again even though she started against Reading, she’s looked on form in the midfield since joining the club and is probably one of our strongest young players. Walti has also been in great form recently and has seen a lot of goals, so I expect her to come straight back into the lineup. Miedema sitting just above them in a more attacking position but able to come back and help out if need be.

In attack I expect a front three of Mead, Blackstenius and Foord. Foord could be put on the bench because she’s started the last few games but she’s seems to be Eidevall’s first choice always, and after her performance against Reading I can see why. Mead coming straight back into the team I think, after such a solid return I think it’s hard to drop her for league games and I expect her to come straight back into the fold. Up top I expect Blackstenius to get the nod after her hat-trick against Reading. Eidevall could choose Russo, but I think that would be a tad unfair on Blackstenius to not get the nod after her goals mid-week.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 of

Zinsberger

Fox – Ilestedt – Wubben-Moy – McCabe

Pelova – Walti

Mead – Miedema – Foord

Blackstenius

COYGW!

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think our Arsenal women will line up tonight?

Daisy Mae

Michelle Maxwell

