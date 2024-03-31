My Predicted Arsenal line-up to face Man City at the Etihad – Surely Trossard will start?

My predicted line up for Arsenal vs Man City

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel to Manchester to face off against Manchester City at The Etihad in what could be a make-or-break game for us this season. Arteta has never been able to get a win at The Etihad, but he will be looking to change that, and with a lot of City injuries, it could definitely be our day in the sun. Arteta will no doubt put a strong line up on and with a lot of players due back from injury, we could see some players back in action. Here’s how I think he will line his squad up for the big game.

In goal, David Raya. Raya is in great form recently and has had a good season with us. After a solid performance against Porto FC I think that he will be filled with confidence and ready to go. He could be the difference between us winning and losing and hopefully he puts on a solid performance.

In defence, I expect a back four of Ben White, Gabriel, Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu. White didn’t go on international duty but I think he will be ready and raring to go, there’s been a lot spoken about him this week and I think he will have something to prove. Tomiyasu has been out of contention for a while and we could see Kiwior start but I think Arteta will go with experience in such a big game and Tomiyasu has plenty of that, and of course Saliba and Gabriel at centre back and solid as usual.

In the midfield, I expect a three of Martin Odegaard, Jorginho and Declan Rice. For me, Jorginho brings a lot of stability to the midfield and facing a team like City who love to play through the middle, Jorginho makes the most sense to me. Rice and Odegaard are almost must haves in every game lately, they’re in great form and bring a lot of quality to our midfield.

In attack, I expect a front three of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard. Saka is another player who feels like a must starter but with him coming back from England duty, it does leave questions, but I do still think he will start. Havertz I think starts up top, he’s been in incredible form for both club and country this year and I think he’s probably the best option to help bring goals and quality to the front line. Jesus is unlikely to be risked as a starter having only just returned from a long lay-off, so Trossard will no doubt start on the left wing, Martinelli is still injured and he’s the most logical and best option and will no doubt do some damage.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

A massive game that is almost a must win for us and hopefully we set up strong and set up well tactically.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

