My predicted Arsenal line-up to face Olympiacos – What is yours?

Predicted Arsenal line-up against Olympiacos

Coming into this game, Arsenal’s injury record is excellent but their form has been far from it. The Gunners have just won five of their last 13 matches in all competitions. Although they dominated the majority of the matches they lost, Mikel Arteta will be concerned of the way things have gone for his team in this campaign.

It is not customary for the football fans to interlink “dominance” with “losing.” Usually when a team dominates, it wins. But somehow, that has not been the case at the Emirates.

Arsenal can’t keep shooting themselves in their own foot. And if they imagine themselves winning the Europa League, they have to stop fighting themselves first.

For instance, in the game against Burnley, the North-London outfit missed a number of chances in the first half. Those chances came to haunt them against the Clarets, who leveled the score. To simply put it, Olympiacos can punish them heavily if they keep on making the same mistakes.

The line-up against Olympiacos will be important as Arteta needs to juggle the Premier League with the Europa League. We predict what the Spanish coach might go with against the league leaders of Greece.

4-2-3-1

Starting at goal, there is no doubt whatsoever that Bernd Leno will be given the nod against the Greek side.

The center-back pairing would be the one to look out for. Arteta has made several changes at the heart of the defense in recent weeks and we believe it will continue at Athens. One change from the draw against Burnley. Gabriel to start alongside David Luiz.

Kieran Tierney will start at the left-back position. Hector Bellerin will also be called after sitting the full 90 minutes on the bench on Saturday.

Thomas Partey started at Turf Moor alongside Granit Xhaka. And we predict Arteta will go with the same duo against the current Greek champions.

Nicolas Pepe to start in the midweek, given he has shone in the Gunners’ previous two matches. The Ivorian was the Man of the Match against Leicester City, and almost made an immediate impact after coming on in the place of Willian against Sean Dyche’s men in the weekend. Bukayo Saka is expected to be on the other wing.

Considering the fact that the injury to Emile Smith Rowe was not significant, the 20-year-old will be expected to be in the starting line-up at Karaiskakis Stadium. Smith Rowe has been exceptional since he made his first league appearance of the season against Chelsea in December. The Englishman is capable of moving the ball at a fast pace, unlike Arsenal’s January loan signing Martin Odegaard.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the line for the 1st leg of the Europa League clash. The Gabon international is gradually finding his form this season, with his tally upto 13 goals now.

Leno

Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Pepe

Aubameyang

Yash Bisht

