My predicted Arsenal line-up to face Porto – Trossard to replace Martinelli?

My predicted line up vs FC Porto

Arsenal will welcome FC Porto to The Emirates in what could be a massive game for our Champions League hopes this season. Having been out of the competition for such a long time, it will be important to the club, the fans and the players to get the win tonight. Porto currently sit 1-0 up after the first leg of the round of 16 so Arsenal will have all the work to do, but hopefully with home advantage and a rocking Emirates stadium, we can walk away victorious. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up.

In goal, I think Raya will go straight back between the sticks after Ramsdale played against Brentford on the weekend. Raya has been very good this season and has started to become very consistent for Arteta and his squad, making him the top pick for the team and I’d be very surprised if that changed tonight for such a big game.

At the back, I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Kiwior. White has been in great form the past two games and hopefully he can continue that form coming into tonight’s game. Kiwior is another player who has stepped up when needed recently, although Areta did mention that Tomiyasu is nearing closer to a appearance, I’m not sure he would start if fit, but could come into play in the second half if fit enough.

In the middle, I expect a three of Odegaard, Jorginho and Rice. Jorginho for me is vital in this game and in my opinion, he should have started the last game against Porto. Porto like to play through the midfield and will try to play to their strengths and Jorginho gives us that stability and experience in the middle to calm down the play. Odegaard and Rice have both been in great form too recently and will need to be at their best if we want to create some chances.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Havertz and Trossard. Martinelli isn’t fit enough to play due to injury as Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference, but I’ve got full faith in Trossard to be able to step up to the plate and do whatever he needs to do. Havertz has been in incredible form recently and hopefully we can draw from his experience in the Champions League and use it to our advantage, linking up well with both Trossard and Saka, we have a dangerous frontline and with Jesus able to come in later to freshen up the attack, we will need to be in the mood as we need to score two goals minimum.

So that’s a 4-4-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior

Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we will line, up tonight?

Daisy Mae

