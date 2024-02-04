My predicted Arsenal line up vs Liverpool – Should Jorginho start today?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome Liverpool to The Emirates later tonight in what is an extremely important game for both sides. Arsenal will be looking at the game as a must win if they want to keep competing for the title and not fall too far behind the league leaders.

With almost everyone available for selection I expect Arteta to bring out his strongest possible squad and he will need them all to be at their best if they want to win against a Liverpool team that’s been almost unstoppable this season. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his squad up for this massive match.

In goal, David Raya, I don’t think that’s even a question at this point of the season, Raya has been Arteta’s number one choice between the sticks and as of lately he looks to have really come into good form. He looks a lot more comfortable than he did at the start of the season. Raya will need to be at his best as Liverpool have plenty of threat up front and will try to test Raya as must as they can.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. With Tomiyasu away with his country the left back role lands on Zinchenko. Although he had some what of a rocky game against Forest, he has been much better recently and hopefully he can put on a good performance tonight. Gabriel and Saliba will be at the back like normal, both creating a great partnership and will be hoping they can stay solid and keep a clean sheet.

In the middle, I expect a three of Jorginho, Odegaard and Rice. Jorginho, I think needs to be starting in the middle, Liverpool have a very good midfield and most of the battle tonight will be in the middle, with Jorginho able to drop a bit deeper and cover the back spaces, I think he’s the perfect guy for this match. Rice has been unreal since joining the club and will have to be at his best tonight, he shows a lot of compose and that’s something we will be screaming out for. And Odegaard has come into some good form too recently and hopefully he can get some good shots of and link up well with the attackers.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. Jesus had reportedly had a niggle with his knee, but I think if he is fit enough, he starts 100%. He looked dangerous against Forest and finally looked back in the swing of things, hopefully he’s fit and able to play because we need him tonight. Saka and Martinelli on the wings bringing the pace, Saka scoring in our last match will hopefully give him the confidence he needs going into this big match.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Jorginho – Rice

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is that the right line-up to beat Liverpool?

Daisy Mae

