My Predicted Arsenal lineup to defend title in Women’s Conti Cup Final clash vs Chelsea Women – what’s yours?

Arsenal Women are approaching the Women’s Continental Cup final against Chelsea Women and it’s a massive game, not only for the players, and the club, but also the fans too. The final gives us the chance to redeem a season that has been somewhat of a disappointment. We have the chance to etch our names into the trophy for the 7th time in history and take home the silverware. I expect a solid and strong line up from Jonas Eidevall, and here’s how I expect him to line his squad up.

In goal, Manuela Zinsberger. Zinsberger has been a great keeper for us this season and throughout the Conti Cup, she’s been incredible. Although she couldn’t keep a clean sheet against Aston Villa at the weekend, she will be keen to bounce back, and after the last meeting with Chelsea, and how great a performance she put on, I can’t see anyone else getting the nod over her.

In defence, I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Katie McCabe. A solid back four who have been working well together recently. Fox is a must for me as she isn’t just able to defend, but she’s also good at bringing the ball forward and helping set up chances for our attackers. Williamson and Wubben-Moy have always been great together in the middle, and set a certain standard for our backline, and McCabe – I don’t really need to tell you why McCabe must be starting, she’s one of our best!

In the middle, I expect a three of Victoria Pelova, Kim Little and Stina Blackstenius. Pelova and Little have been very good in the middle this season, and have a great partnership with each other. They are both play-making midfielders, with the ability to also stay solid and defend. Blackstenius is a big shout, but I think Eidevall will want to mix things up and give us a bit of extra fire power, and I can see him playing Bloackstenius as a false 9 behind Russo. I could be wrong, and he could play Maanum, but I think he might mix things up for the final.

In attack, I expect a front three of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. All three have been great this season. Mead, in particular, has been unreal since coming back from her long-term injury, and gives us a lot of strength and skill while running down the right wing. Foord is also another winger who is fast, and strong, and knows how to find the back of the net. I can’t see her being dropped unless it’s for Cloe Lacasse on the wing. And Alessia Russo up top and centre, scored 2 goals against Chelsea in our 4-1 WSL win in December 2023. I think she get’s the nod no matter what.

So that’s a 4-2-1-3 formation of

Zinsberger

Fox – Williamson – Wubben-Moy – McCabe

Pelova – Little

Mead – Blackstenius – Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we will line up?

Daisy Mae

