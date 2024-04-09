My predicted formidable Arsenal team to face Bayern tonight – Havertz to revert back to midfield?

Tonight we have a massive game against Bayern Munich in our biggest European fixture for 14 years, and we all want Mikel Arteta to put out his very best team to try and subdue our historical enemies.

Arsenal have now revealed that Arteta has practically a full and fit squad to choose from, as follows….

Keepers: Raya and Ramsdale

Defenders: William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Midfielders: Jorginho, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny

Attackers: Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

It would appear that Arteta has an abundance of riches to choose from, but which will he choose to be in the starting line?

Here are my choices…

Between the sticks, David Raya will be guarding the goalposts. His standout performance, keeping a clean sheet against Manchester City, underscored his recent form against all-comers, thwarting formidable attacks with finesse. Tonight, he’ll aim to replicate that resilience against Bayern Munich’s offensive prowess.

In the defensive line, I fully expect Zinchenko to be returned to the bench and we should see the quartet of White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Kiwior stand firm. While Tomiyasu had a cameo against City and 15 minutes against both Luton and Brighton, Arteta might opt for continuity, sparing the Japanese international to avoid risking any injury relapse. Kiwior has been surpringly kept on the bench for the last two games so should be fresh to start alongside the dependable duo of Gabriel and Saliba. White’s versatility in both defense and offense will be instrumental in curbing Bayern’s advances.

In the midfield engine room, the trio of Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz is poised to dictate play. Havertz’s potential shift from the forward line back to midfield allows for tactical fluidity, providing both defensive cover and creative impetus. Odegaard and Rice, the mainstay of Arsenal’s midfield, are expected to maintain their partnership, offering stability and distribution prowess.

Upfront, our dynamic trio comprising Saka, Jesus, and Martinelli is anticipated to lead the attack. Martinelli’s return to fitness is very timely and I am sure that Arteta would be keen to have Jesus start given his extensive Champions League experience. Saka will be providing the Gunners with his usual to complete the team’s attacking lineup.

With this setup, Arsenal is poised to adopt a 4-3-3 formation, featuring:

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

This lineup combines defensive solidity, midfield control, and attacking flair, aiming to thwart Bayern Munich’s onslaught while posing a potent threat on the counter.

Do you think this line-up could do the business tonight?

