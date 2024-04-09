My predicted formidable Arsenal team to face Bayern tonight – Havertz to revert back to midfield?

Tonight we have a massive game against Bayern Munich in our biggest European fixture for 14 years, and we all want Mikel Arteta to put out his very best team to try and subdue our historical enemies.
Arsenal have now revealed that Arteta has practically a full and fit squad to choose from, as follows….
Keepers: Raya and Ramsdale
Defenders: William Saliba, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Midfielders: Jorginho, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny
Attackers: Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.
It would appear that Arteta has an abundance of riches to choose from, but which will he choose to be in the starting line?
Here are my choices…
Between the sticks, David Raya will be guarding the goalposts. His standout performance, keeping a clean sheet against Manchester City, underscored his recent form against all-comers, thwarting formidable attacks with finesse. Tonight, he’ll aim to replicate that resilience against Bayern Munich’s offensive prowess.
In the defensive line, I fully expect Zinchenko to be returned to the bench and we should see the quartet of White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Kiwior stand firm. While Tomiyasu had a cameo against City and 15 minutes against both Luton and Brighton, Arteta might opt for continuity, sparing the Japanese international to avoid risking any injury relapse. Kiwior has been surpringly kept on the bench for the last two games so should be fresh to start alongside the dependable duo of Gabriel and Saliba. White’s versatility in both defense and offense will be instrumental in curbing Bayern’s advances.
In the midfield engine room, the trio of Odegaard, Rice, and Havertz is poised to dictate play. Havertz’s potential shift from the forward line back to midfield allows for tactical fluidity, providing both defensive cover and creative impetus. Odegaard and Rice, the mainstay of Arsenal’s midfield, are expected to maintain their partnership, offering stability and distribution prowess.
Upfront, our dynamic trio comprising Saka, Jesus, and Martinelli is anticipated to lead the attack. Martinelli’s return to fitness is very timely and I am sure that Arteta would be keen to have Jesus start given his extensive Champions League experience. Saka will be providing the Gunners with his usual to complete the team’s attacking lineup.
With this setup, Arsenal is poised to adopt a 4-3-3 formation, featuring:
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior
Odegaard – Rice – Havertz
Saka – Jesus – Martinelli
This lineup combines defensive solidity, midfield control, and attacking flair, aiming to thwart Bayern Munich’s onslaught while posing a potent threat on the counter.
Do you think this line-up could do the business tonight?
I think that predicted team is the best👍👍❤️❤️ to ruin bayern tonight Thanks
Put Havertz up top and bring in Partey to partner Rice and we’re golden. Bring in Jesus sometime in the second half with Trossard. Jus sayin…
Agree with you.
Daft IMHO to put Havertz in midfield and Jesus as striker.
Partey to start in midfield, or at least Jorghino.
No way I would move a productive in form Havertz as striker.
Why start Jesus who struggles scoring, and play Havertz in midfield a far weaker position for him.
Especially when BOTH Partey and Jorghino are better midfielders and both fit and healthy?
Also I would not play Zinchenko at LB. I would not create a weakness defensively when both Kiwior and Tomiyasu have proven they are superior defensively.
Correct. From midfield, Havertz doesn’t do well.
He’s much better as a false 9. I like his runs as well as his cutbacks. He will do better with Martinelli. Jesus should play from the bench.
Raya
White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu/Kiwior
Odegaard, Partey, Rice
Martinelli, Havertz, Saka
I think Arteta will assign Saliba to handle Kane, so Zinchenko would likely play inverted-LB to put Saliba in the sweeper CB position
…….………….…….…. Raya
………. White .. Saliba .. Magalhaes
………….. Jorginho .… Zinchenko
Saka . Odegaard . Rice . Jesus
………………………. Havertz
A fully fit Partey starts in this fixture for me, but it may have been a few weeks short for the world class player playing eighty minutes.
But am in agreement, the big German got to be the first name on the team sheet for this one.
Yeah. Unfortunately, it might be too soon to play Partey in such a crucial match
On my way to the game, will do my usual CL summary tomorrow – what riches to choose from!!
Will we see Partey and Rice, or
will Jorginho keep his place?
Saka and Martinelli, followed by Gabriel and Trossard?
I just want a comprehensive win, so that we can rest some of our players for the return leg.
That’s a great lineup but I’ll love to have more fire power on the bench in case of necessity. So Jesus should revert to the bench and Havertz taking up the striker role. Partey at the defensive midfield, on his day he bosses the midfield and I hope today is one of those if he eventually starts.
——- Raya ——-
White —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Kiwior
Odegaard —– Partey —– Rice
Saka —– Havertz —– Martinelli
Partey in to give Jorginho a rest ahead Villa
Kiwior for a suspect defensively Zinc
Martinelli in for pace down the left for Jesus
subs – Rice looking tired at times so ESR on the hour, Saka to be protected likewise with Trossard or Jesus, Tomy a run out for Kiwior or White
I agree with that starting eleven as I see this as an ideal platform for Partey to display his undoubted talents on the European stage.
Yes but why dont you replace haverz with partey in that position
I think that MA will start with the same line up as Brighton on Sat – let’s hope we get the same result!