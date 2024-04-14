My Predicted Arsenal team to face Bristol City Women – Russo up front?

AWFC vs Bristol City predicted line up

Our women are finally back from international duty and ready to get back into some club football. With only 5 games left in the season, Jonas Eidevall and his squad will be looking to finish the season off strongly and with as many points as possible.

After bringing home our 7th Continental Cup, will should be full of confidence and momentum going forward and on paper, this should be a simple game, but it’s football and you never know what can happen.

Here’s how I expect Eidevall to line our women up tonight.

In goal, Manuela Zinsberger. Zinsberger has been elite for us this season and truly deserves the contract extension she received. Staying solid and making some vital saves in the final against Chelsea, she has truly stepped up and been solid in the games we have needed her to be solid in, and I expect nothing less from her tonight as well.

In defence I expect a back four of Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy and McCabe. A strong back four with a lot of experience. Fox coming back from winning another trophy with her country and in fine form. Williamson and Wubben-Moy have a great partnership with each other at the back, and I think Eidevall trusts them both the most to keep things solid and in shape and McCabe is always a no brainer as she brings so much to the team in defence and attack.

In the middle, I expect a three of Pelova, Cooney-Cross and Little. I think Cooney-Cross might get the nod today to give the squad a bit of rotation, whenever she has played alongside Pelova they have both looked very comfortable together and I think against a team like Bristol who like to set up in a low block, her long accurate balls could be a huge asset when trying to break through it. Little I think starts just above them, having a good few games and getting back to her best, I don’t think anyone is better suited for the role.

In attack, I expect a front three of Mead, Russo and Foord. We could see Lacasse start over Foord but I think after a good international spell where Foord scored for the Matildas, she should get the nod. Russo starting up top and centre and hopefully gets herself on the scoresheet after falling ill before the game against Chelsea, although Blackstenius is very difficult to leave at the moment and Mead as usual on the wing to use her pace and skill to create chances for herself and her teammates.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

Fox – Williamson – Wubben-Moy – McCabe

Pelova – Cooney-Cross

Mead – Little – Foord

Russo

Hopefully our women can walk away with the three points and start these last lot of games off with a bang, hoping for a clean sheet and a few goals today as we look to build confidence going forward and end this season on a positive note.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….