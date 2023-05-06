My predicted Arsenal team to face Newcastle tomorrow – What’s yours?

Newcastle versus Arsenal is the biggest game this weekend. The Gunners will be hoping to go to Saint James Park and do what only Liverpool has managed to do this season: leave there with all three points.

The title race is over to some, but to Arteta and his boys, it is not. That is why they are on course to win each of their remaining games to be able to steal the title from Manchester City if they slip up.

After failing to win in four, Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 a few days ago, and they hope to build on that victory when they face a hard-to-beat Newcastle. Artreta must deploy his strongest lineup to dispatch the Magpies on their turf. So which team would he field? If I were Arteta, my lineup and substitutions would be as follows:

I would start Ramsdale in the goal.

In defence, Ben White (at right back) and Gabriel Magalhaes will start as they always have, although Gabriel could miss the game and be replaced by Holding, alongside Jakub Kiwior. Kieran Tierney will start at left back to deal with the attacking threat of Kieran Trippier and Almiron or Murphy. I would be introducing Zinchenko in the 60th minute to change the game and breathe some energy into the team.

In midfield, I would start Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Granit Xhaka. Partey may have had some reflection after the Chelsea miss; hopefully, he steps up, although a Jorginho substitution is something to consider in the second half.

In attack, I would bench Bukayo Saka to start a Trossard-Jesus-Martinelli forward line. I know it is criminal to bench Saka, but can we agree he hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks? So Trossard starts on the right, and then early in the second half, Saka is subbed on?

That’s my team to beat Newcastle this weekend. What changes would you make?

Daniel O

——————————————

Video – Mikel Arteta discusses the Newcastle threat and gives an update on Arsenal injury problems

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…