My predicted Arsenal team to face West Ham – Trossard to replace Havertz?

My predicted line up vs West Ham

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome West Ham for a London Derby tonight. After last week’s draw against Liverpool the lads should be well up for it and with the chance to go back top of the table, every point is important.

This should be a good game as West Ham are coming off a great win against Man United and will be wanting to continue that good form after climbing the table in recent weeks. With a few players missing this is how I think Arteta lines his squad up tonight.

In goal David Raya, he had a good game against Liverpool and is clearly the number one choice in Arteta’s eyes, I can’t see Aaron Ramsdale getting the nod. Hopefully Raya can keep a clean sheet and ensure we grab the points.

In defence I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. With Tomiyasu missing, Zinchenko will be starting, he’s had a decent few games, but Arsenal fans will be hoping he steps it up a level. White has been good too recently and will have to work hard against West Ham’s dangerous wingers and Gabriel and Saliba just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing all season.

In the midfield I expect a three of Rice, Odegaard and Trossard. Havertz is ruled out of the game due to picking up a 5th yellow card vs Liverpool and is suspended for tonight match. Jorginho has had some niggling issues and I don’t think he will be ready to start. I think Trossard comes in for Kai, he played well in the midfield against Wolves, I think he easily steps in and does a job. Big game for Rice as he faces he boyhood club at his new home, I expect him to be on top form tonight just like every other night. Odegaard for me tonight has to step up, he’s been great recently but I still doesn’t feel like the same old Odegaard.

In attack I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Martinelli. Stock standard at this point but they all have been working hard together and all seem to be linking up well, and know instinctively what each other will do next. Jesus has been in red hot recent form and Arsenal will no doubt be counting on him to try get on the scoresheet. With Saka and Martinelli’s pace down the wings, West Ham will have a real task on their hands tonight.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Trossard

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta will line his squad up tonight?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…