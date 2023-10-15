My predicted Arsenal team to play Aston Villa Women today – What’s yours?

My Predicted line-up for Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa

Arsenal Women are set to face off against Aston Villa this afternoon, after a late goal against Manchester United last weekend that saw Arsenal pinch a point in the dying seconds of the game, Arsenal fans will be hoping to kickstart our season with a win against Villa at The Emirates. Here’s how I think Jonas Eidevall and his staff will look to line-up.

In goal I’d go for Zinsberger, with a defence who are only just getting to know each other properly, I’d stick with a keeper they can read the game a little better. D’Angelo had a pretty bad game against United, making a few avoidable mistakes, but to be honest Zinsberger hasn’t done much more than D’Angelo to warrant the number 1 spot, so we could see either.

I’d personally love to see us go to a back four but at this stage in the season. Eidevall looks to be sticking with what he knows best and playing a back three with Steph Catley or Katie McCabe playing an inverted role and dropping back into defence when needed. With a few new faces in defence and not a lot of time to gel, sticking to what we know is probably the best plan of action. I’s go for a back three of Laia Codina, Jen Beattie and Amanda Ilestedt, same as our game against United. It looked strong against United and I think it will work perfectly against Villa.

In the midfield I’d go with four across the middle. With Katie McCabe, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova and Cloe Lacasse. McCabe who just signed a new contract with the club, didn’t start against United but made a big impact when she came on and bring a bit more aggression to the middle of the pitch. Walti and Pelova were really impressive against United and closed down the middle of the pitch and Lacasse has been so good since joining the club, scoring the goal that saw us walk away with a point last weekend, she looks dangerous in attack and has been linking up well with Russo in attack.

In attack I’d go for the same front three as last weekend, Kim Little, Stina Blacksteinius and Alessia Russo.

Kim Little is a true leader and for me, feel like a complete no-brainer to start, she always seems to win the ball back and find the perfect pass to push our attack forward. Blacksteinius and Russo up top together feels like a match made in heaven, although they both normally play in he same position, they looked dangerous when they linked up next to each other against United.

Russo is also looking to get off the mark for the WSL season and score her first WSL goal for Arsenal Women.

A formation of 3-4-3

Zinsberger

Codina – Beattie – Ilestedt

McCabe – Walti – Pelova – Lacasse

Little – Blacksteinius – Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae