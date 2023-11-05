My predicted Arsenal Women line-up to face Man City today – what’s yours?

My predicted line-up for Arsenal Women’s game against Manchester City

Arsenal Women look to face off against Manchester City at Meadow Park this Sunday afternoon, for the first time this season. Both teams are coming off wins and a good international breaks with their countries and will look to continue their good form. City will look to stay undefeated and Arsenal will look to climb up the table. Here’s how I expect Jonas Eidevall to line his squad up for the big clash.

In goal, it’s really a toss of a coin at this point, Eidevall has made it clear that there’s isn’t a definitive number one keeper but I expect Manuela Zinsberger to be starting. She’s had a pretty solid start to the season between the sticks and for me, looks to be the keeper the back-line is most comfortable with. Manchester City will get a lot of shots off so, the choice of keeper will be important. We could see Sabrina D’Angelo but after her mistake against Manchester United, we haven’t seen her start since.

In defence I’d expect a back four of Steph Catley, Laia Codina, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Noelle Maritz. Catley is a bit of a question mark as she played a lot of minutes for her country on international break and after such a long trip back to London (from Australia), we could see her on the bench, but she’s been the one constant in our defence all season and unless she’s not feeling 100%, I expect her to start. Eidevall has said Amanda Ilestedt is in contention after dropping out of international duty due to a knock, but I wouldn’t expect her to start, so I’d expect Codina to take the role of CB.

In the midfield, I expect to see Lia Walti, Kim Little and Frida Maanum. Maanum sitting in front of Walti and Little and being used as a somewhat second striker and back up to the front line when going forward, with Little and Walti sitting a bit deeper to lock up the middle of the pitch and stop City from attacking through the middle.

In attack, I expect a front 3 of Katie McCabe, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. Foord is another one who played a lot of minutes for her country and had to make the long journey back so, there is a question mark around her also but Foord has been in great form for both club and country, picking up a hat-trick on break and 4 assists! Katie McCabe is also in great form and at the moment looks like she’s just scoring goals for fun. Russo up top, she’s yet to really get going for Arsenal but it just seems like a matter of time before she’s at her best!

So a 4-2-3-1 formation;

Zinsberger

Maritz – Wubben-Moy – Codina – Catley

Little – Walti

McCabe – Maanum – Foord

Russo

A game that’s set to be filled with drama, good football and hopefully all three points for our Gooner Women.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

