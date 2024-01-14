My predicted Arsenal Women line-up to face Watford – what’s yours?

My predicted line up for AWFC vs Watford in the 4th round Women’s FA Cup tie today.

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad welcome Watford Women to Meadow Park today, in what could be the perfect game to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham just before the break. Eidevall has stated that he would be picking a strong side in his pre match press conference, but I am expecting a few changes from our usual and strongest starting eleven, here’s how I expect him to line his squad up.

In goal I expect Sabrina D’Angelo will get the nod between the sticks, because she hasn’t played that often this season but when she has, she’s been impressive. Being a cup game, even though an important one, I do expect Eidevall to go for D’Angelo, she’s more than capable of stepping in for Zinsberger and deserves the minutes.

In defence I expect a back four of McCabe, Beattie, Codina and Catley. McCabe and Catley I think both start for that sense of security and strength at the back, both working well down the wings this season and have both look in great form. Beattie and Codina I think get the nod in the middle, not our normal CB pairing but both have played well together in the past and, seeing as it’s a cup game, I can see them getting the nod. Watford do have some dangers in attack so our defence will have to stay concentrated and alert.

In the midfield I expect a three of Pelova, Maanum and Cooney-Cross. With Kim Little having injury concerns, I expect Maanum to start just behind the frontline, helping to build up play and take the odd shot when possible. Pelova and Cooney-Cross have been good when they’ve played together and I would be expecting them to get a run in the cup. We could see Walti come in instead of Pelova, but I think Pelova and Cooney-Cross have built up a good partnership and have looked formidable when playing together.

In attack I expect a strong front three of Mead, Russo and Foord. Whereas the rest of the squad I can see a few rotations, I think Eidevall will go for full strength at the front. Our forwards need to play together as much as possible and I think that’s our strongest three. We could see Blackstenius start at the top, but I just have the feeling it’s going to be Russo.

A big game for our women and a good way to get back into the swing of things in this new year. On paper we should be winning this, but Watford won’t make it easy for us and it’s the magic of the cup, so anything can happen.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….