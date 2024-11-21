My predicted Arsenal Women line-up v Juventus in important UWCL clash – what’s yours?

Arsenal Women will face off against Italian giants Juventus later on tonight for a 2nd leg match in the UWCL, but this time we welcome them to our home at The Emirates. The last time we faced off we walked away victorious after a massive 4-0 victory saw us take home the 3 points and we will be looking to do more of the same tonight.

Renee Slegers has had our women playing in great form recently and with confidence growing and a hunger for more, a solid performance is expected. Here’s how I think Slegers will line us up.

In goal I expect Daphne Van Domselaar. Domselaar has been putting in stellar performances recently, picking up three clean sheets in her last three games and putting in an outstanding performance against Juventus the last time we met. She made a massive 6 saves and managed to have 55 touches throughout the game. She seems to have really gained the trust of her teammates and for a young keeper, she has so much potential.

In defence, I think Slegers will go for the same back four that she has picked for the last 4 games with Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley and Katie McCabe. This back four has been working well and staying solid together. Although LCB isn’t Catleys preferred position, she has stepped into the role and has thrived. Williamson, Fox and McCabe have all been incredible since Slegers took control and I’d expect more of that tonight, with McCabe and Fox pushing the ball forward to create chances but also staying very solid at the back.

In the midfield I expect a 3 of Lia Walti, Frida Maanum and Kim Little. Slegers has also stuck with this middle three for the last few games and it’s worked perfectly. With Maanum back in great form, scoring 3 goals and picking up an assist in her last three games. Little has again settled into that anchor role and has managed to pick up 2 assists in her last 3 games and Walti has been in great form too since her return and has been linking up well with Maanum and Little to control the midfield.

In attack I expect a front three of Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. We could possibly see Beth Mead instead of Caldentey as she didn’t start in the game against Spurs but Caldentey is a seasoned UWCL player and in the form she’s in at the moment, it’s almost wrong not to start her. Russo has had her shooting boots on too recently, scoring 3 goals in her last 4 games and has looked to be Slegers number one pick for centre forward, and Caitlin Foord on the right wing with her quick feet.

So that’s a 4-3-2-1 formation of

Domselaar

Fox – Williamson – Catley – McCabe

Little – Walti

Foord – Maanum – Caldentey

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up tonight?

Daisy Mae

