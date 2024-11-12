My predicted Arsenal Women line up vs Juventus tonight – What’s yours?

My predicted Arsenal Women line up vs Juventus

Our Arsenal Women face Juventus Women tonight in what will be a big challenge for our women as we continue to push through the group stages of The Women’s Champions League.

Juventus currently sit just below us in 3rd in the Group on equal points and like us, won against Valarenga and losing against Bayern Munich and will be looking to leapfrog us into second with a win. Both teams are currently in great form and should be a game full of entertainment. Here’s how I think Renne Slegers will line us up.

In goal, Daphne Van Domselaar. Although Zinsberger had a very good game against Brighton on the weekend and kept a clean sheet, I get the sense that Slegers prefers Van Domselaar and I think she was tactically rested on the weekend so that she is fresh to start for this big game tonight.

Van Domselaar may be a young and upcoming keeper, but she has been extremely impressive when between the sticks for Arsenal so far and looks to be building a lot of confidence and getting better and better, game by game.

In defence I expect a back 4 of Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Lia Codina and Katie McCabe. Fox continues to impress since joining the club, looks almost effortless on the ball at times and manages to help create chances up top.

Williamson and Codina are an experienced and solid centre back pairing and with Wubben-Moy looking unlikely to start, they do look like the safest option. And of course McCabe who is back in great form this season, having an outstanding game on the weekend and will hopefully bring more of that tonight.

In the midfield I expect a 3 of Kim Little, Frida Maanum and Lia Walti. Little and Walti have been working really well together in the midfield and seem to complement each other’s style of play and have formed what looks like a great bond and partnership In the middle of the pitch.

Maanum sitting a bit higher in the midfield in the position she’s become so known for. Maanum is another player who is back in great form, picking up a goal and an assist against Brighton on the weekend and will look to do the same again.

In attack I expect a front 3 of Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey. As long as she’s 100% fit, I don’t think it’s a question If Caldentey will start, with plenty of WUCL experience and a bright start to life as a Gunner, it almost feels like a given. Foord has been great so far this season, getting amongst the goals and assists and has seemed to be working really well with Caldentey and Fox behind her and Russo up top and centre as the target woman, getting back on the score sheet from the spot on the weekend and will be looking for the back of the net tonight as well.

So this is predicted Arsenal Women team using a 4-2-3-1 of:

Van Domselaar

Fox – Williamson – Codina – McCabe

Little – Walti

Foord – Maanum – Caldentey

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….