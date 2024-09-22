My predicted Arsenal Women lineup to face Man City in Blockbuster WSL clash – what’s yours?

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad face their first task of the WSL season today and go against long time rivals Manchester City. With Vivianne Miedema returning back to her old stomping ground it will no doubt be a feisty affair. After the loss against BK Hacken, our women will be looking to bounce back and start our season off in good form with 3 important points. Here’s how I expect us to line up for the big occasion.

In goal Manuela Zinsberger. Although she had a tough Champions League qualifying game against BK Hacken, I can’t see her losing her spot after a great pre season. She will be hoping to pick up her first clean sheet of the season. But when will we see new signing, Daphne van Domselaar between the sticks for Arsenal?

In defence I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Codina and Katie McCabe. Fox has been on form and has been able to link up with Cooney-Cross, Kim little and Rosa Kafaji bringing the ball forward with some great link up play but also have been very solid in defence. Wubben-Moy returned to the starting line up against BK Hacken and she didn’t have her strongest game, so for me, Codina looks very likely to start against City. With both Williamson and McCabe playing on their usual positions and hopefully staying solid at the back with a clean sheet.

In midfield I expect a three of Kyra Cooney-Cross, Kim little and Rosa Kafaji. Cooney-cross has been recently on form, scoring a screamer in pre-season and has been a vital link in our play forward. New signing Kafaji has been a perfect signing for our women and has been able to slip into our team like she’s been here forever. Captain Little as always running the show and giving us another level of attack and defence and leading the team into victory.

In attack I expect a front three of Marion’s Caldentey, Frida Maanum and Beth Mead. Although I think Caitlin Foord would be the safest option, having both Mead and Caldentey in the team seems like it would be the best option for Eidevall and his system. Maanum has been class this pre season, scoring a goal in the UWCL and has again been a solid unit for our season.

Up front and centre I expect Alessia Russo, although she hasn’t been in firing form in the UWCL, she is known for scoring goals in the WSL and I think this season she will be at her very best, hopefully she can score a goal and start her season off well because we really need her to do well this season.

So that’s a 1-4-1-4-1

Zinsberger

Fox – Williamson – Codina – McCabe

Cooney-Cross

Kim little – Mead – Caldentey – Maanum

Russo

It should be a great game, hopefully starting off the season in form and hopefully start the season off right with three points.

What would be your predicted lineup Gooners?

Daisy Mae

