My predicted line up for Arsenal PSV tonight – What’s yours?

My predicted line up against PSV

Arsenal play PSV in the Champions league this Wednesday, after a quick turnaround from our win against Everton at Goodison Park, I expect to see some changes but not a lot. With Arteta confirming in his pre-PSV press conference on Tuesday that Gabriel Martinelli needs to have more tests but won’t be available for the match against PSV, we will see at least one change from the weekend.

I’ve gone with Aaron Ramsdale in goal, although David Raya had an impressive debut against Everton, I think it’s safest to go with Ramsdale, this is a huge game for the club and both keepers have different qualities they bring to the table, but personally I think Ramsdale deserves the start.

The backline I wouldn’t change at all from the Everton game, Gabriel and Saliba in the centre of defence and Zinchenko and Ben White at LB and RB. Gabriel and Saliba always look solid in the centre and after an impressive game against Everton, I don’t see either losing their spot. Zinchenko will also be an important player, linking up well with Declan Rice so far and playing more of an inverted fullback to push the ball and play forward. Tomiyasu had a good international break so we could see Arteta start him and give him some minutes over White, but we should be solid with either.

In the midfield I’ve gone with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz. Rice has been crucial for us in the centre of the pitch, constantly moving and intercepting play, working well with Odegaard and creating a lot of chances for his teammates. Odegaard, I think it’s a complete no brainer, almost a staple of this team, id be very shocked to see him not starting on Wednesday. Havertz who got an assist for his country against France, will hopefully come back with some more confidence and with his experience in the competition, could be a huge asset to Arteta and his teammates.

With Gabriel Martinelli ruled out, I think Trossard deserves the start. After his performance against Everton, scoring a fantastic goal and changing the flow of the game, I think it would be a bit harsh not to start him, but it is possible that we see Nelson or Smith Rowe due to their pace. Saka on the right wing, also a no brainer for me, such an impressive young player and after years of trying to get into the UCL, for me, he needs to be starting. Centre forward was a hard one for me, but I’ve gone for Gabriel Jesus, although Nketiah has been impressive so far this season, Jesus has the experience I think we need going into this game.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you change anything, or would you be happy with that line up?

Daisy Mae

