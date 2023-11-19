My predicted line-up for Arsenal Women v Brighton – what’s yours?

My predicted line up for Arsenal Women vs Brighton

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women travel down to the seaside this afternoon to face off against Brighton as we look to continue our new found great form, hoping to walk away with all three points after Chelsea got the win against Liverpool yesterday, the points become that much more important. After a dominant second half display last weekend against Leicester City, here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his team up.

In goal I’d expect Manuela Zinsberger, after a shaky start to the game against Leicester City, she really stepped up in the second half and became a key part of our women’s build up to goals, other than the first half she wasn’t really tested but her calmness at the back and passes out from the back were almost perfect.

In defence I’d expect a back four of Steph Catley, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Amanda Ilestedt and Katie McCabe. The same back four as last weekend, although they were caught out early in the first half, when they’ve all lined up together our backline has looked strong. Wubben-Moy has been in great form and has saved our butts defensively a few times in the past few games and has looked solid next to Ilestedt.

In the midfield I expect to see Lia Walti and Victoria Pelova sit in the middle of the pitch with Kim Little just in front of them. Pelova has been outstanding recently and looks to have truly settled into Eidevall’s system and style of play, creating chances for her teammates ad even getting on the scoresheet herself against Leicester. Little wasn’t in the matchday squad against Leicester due to a niggle, but Eidevall has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that she would be in contention for Sunday.

In attack I’d expect a front three of Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse. All three attackers picking up a goal and an assist against Leicester City. Foord is in great form, scoring for both club and country and finding assists out of nowhere, Arsenal Women fans will be hoping she continues her dominant form on Sunday. Lacasse has also been in great form and has looked positive when going forward. Russo finally looks to have found her feet and the flood gates look to have swung open, I expect to see a lot more goals from her now she looks settled.

So a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

McCabe – Ilestedt – Wubben-Moy – Catley

Pelova – Walti

Lacasse – Little – Foord

Russo

Fixture details

Women’s Super League

Sunday 19th November

Kick Off: 14:00 UK

Tickets for the match have sold out but it will be shown live on Sky Sports.

What’s your predicted line ups Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

