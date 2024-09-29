My predicted line-up for Arsenal Women v Leicester City WSL clash – what’s yours?

Our Arsenal Women will hope to continue their fine form today as they get set to play their second match of the Women’s Super League season and after a hard-fought point in the game against Manchester City last time out, hope to walk away victorious against Leicester City Women, with three points on the board. After playing only 3 days ago in the UWCL against BK Hacken, I expect to see a couple of changes made and here’s how I expect Jonas Eidevall to line his squad up

In goal Manuela Zinsberger, the Austrian will look to pick up another clean sheet after a solid performance against BK Hacken mid-week. She continues to work well with her backline and is growing more game by game, I can’t see Eidevall playing anyone else this season unless necessary, or maybe a cup game but Zinsberger looks to be the number one choice in between the sticks this season.

In defence I expect a back four of Katie McCabe, Laia Codina, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Emily Fox. All four played in the last two games and have been working well together. A strong backline who are all hard to get through. McCabe was especially good mid-week and hopefully she can continue to team up well with attacker Mariona Caldentey. Emily Fox has been lethal and is also linking up play well with the attackers and Wubben-Moy and Codina haveo begun to look extremely strong beside each other.

In the midfield I expect a three of Kyra Cooney-Cross, Lia Walti and Frida Maanum. Walti had a great game against BK Hacken, scoring a wonder goal out of nowhere that put us level and in the driving seat to win. She was also taken off in the 70th minute and I’d assume that was to rest her for today’s game. Maanum also scored mid-week after only 2 minutes off the bench and I expect that she gets a start this week. I think Cooney-Cross gets a start after Kim Little played the whole 90 minutes mid-week and Cooney-Cross and Walti have always worked well together.

In attack I expect a front three of Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. Caldentey has really begun to find her feet and looked incredible against BK Hacken, scoring herself and really linking up well with McCabe, both looking dangerous together on the left. Beth Mead started mid-week and will probably need a rest and Foord is another player who has benefitted from Caldentey joining the club, as their link up play has been great. Russo up top and centre, hopefully getting her shooting boots on.

So that’s a 1-4-2-3-1 formation of

Russo

Caldentey – Maanum – Foord

Cooney-Cross – Walti

McCabe – Codina – Wubben-Moy – Fox

Zinsberger

Hopefully our Gunner Women can get their first WSL win of the season, away at Leicester’s King Power Stadium, and show the consistency in performance that they struggled with last season.

How do you think we line up this afternoon Gooners?

Daisy Mae

