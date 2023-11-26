My predicted Arsenal Women line-up v West Ham – what’s yours?

My predicted line up for AWFC vs West Ham

Our Arsenal women will face off against West Ham at Meadow Park this Sunday afternoon as we look to continue our fine form this season. With all players back in contention we are likely to see a lot of changes from the Continental Cup game against Southampton, here’s how I expect us to be lining up against the Irons.

In goal I expect Manuela Zinsberger to go back between the sticks, although Sabrina D’angelo had a good game against Southampton, Zinsberger has looked the more solid and confident of the two in recent times and I think she takes back that top number one spot.

In defence I expect a back four of Steph Catley, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Amanda Ilestedt and Katie McCabe. Wubben-Moy and Ilestedt have become a great duo at centre back when they’ve played together, both look to bring the best out of each other. McCabe was rested for most of the Cup game so I expect her to come straight back into the starting line up.

In the midfield I expect a three of Kyra Cooney-Cross, Victoria Pelova and Frida Maanum. With Cooney-Cross and Pelova deeper in the midfield with Maanum just in front of them. Cooney-Cross has been great since she signed in the summer and has brought a lot of stability to our system. Pelova too has been in great form recently and Frida Maanum has been on fire, picking up a goal and assist in our last game and a goal against Brighton in our 3-0 win last weekend.

In attack I expect a front three of Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead. Blackstenius has reportedly picked up a knock so I’m not sure if she would be ready in time to start, so I expect Russo to start up top. Russo has had a shaky couple of weeks but she’s a born goal scorer and sooner or later she’s going to set alight. I think Mead gets the start before she goes on international duty, the more time she plays the more ready she will be for lioness duty. And Foord has also been in great form and was rested against Southampton so I expect her to also come straight back in.

So a 4-2-3-1 of

Zinsberger

McCabe – Ilestedt – Wubben-Moy – Catley

Pelova – Cooney-Cross

Mead – Maanum – Foord

Russo

What’s your predicted line up Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….