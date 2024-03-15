My predicted line up for Arsenal Women vs Chelsea WSL clash tonight – what’s yours?

Tonight Arsenal Women face one of their toughest challenges and, with top spot to play for, it might just be our most important game of the season. Last time out we smashed Chelsea Women at the Emirates 4-1, and walked away with all three points, but tonight the points up for grabs are much more important. If Arsenal manage to get the win, we put ourselves in a great position going forward, to challenge for the WSL title this season. I expect Eidevall to go full strength tonight, being such a massive game, and here’s how I think he will line his squad up at Stamford Bridge.

In goal, Manuela Zinsberger I think starts between the sticks. Coming off two clean sheets, she’s in fine form, and has made some vital saves in the last few games she’s started. She will need to be at her best tonight, as Chelsea have a lot of fire power, and will be looking for revenge after last time we played them. But, if she continues to work well with her backline, and stays focused, I think she can pick up another clean sheet and see us through the game.

In defence, I expect a back four of Katie McCabe, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben Moy and Steph Catley. I’m not too sure if Eidevall will want to risk playing Emily Fox after she’s just had a long stint internationally, and won the Women’s Gold Cup, but we possibly see her at right-back, but if not I think McCabe takes the right-back spot, as she’s been great there all season. Williamson is back, and able to start games after her injury, and I think her experience and leadership will be needed tonight, and with a great relationship with Wubben-Moy, I think it’s the strongest choice.

In midfield, I’ve gone for a bit of a strange one, but I expect Eidevall to mix things up a bit, and try catch Chelsea out, by playing Victoria Pelova and Lia Walti in the middle of the field, but with Stina Blackstenius in the spot just above them, kind of playing as a false 9 to give that extra fire power I think we will need tonight. And Blackstenius has been in incredible form all season whenever she has played.

In attack I expect and front three on Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. Russo has been in good form for the last few games, and has been getting back on the scoresheet, and I think she will lead the line tonight. Russo’s always had good games against Chelsea, and hopefully she can continue that tradition tonight. Mead and Foord on the wings, bringing the pace and the technical ability, to put the ball into the box in the perfect spots.

For me, that’s a perfect line up, with plenty of quality left on the bench too. I just think we might edge it past the Blue’s tonight, and could put ourselves well and truly in the right spot to push for the title this season. A massive game but hopefully we come out on top!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….