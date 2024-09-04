My predicted line up for Arsenal Women vs Rangers in UWCL knockout clash. What’s yours?

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women face our first and biggest task this season tonight, as we get set to go up against one of Scotland’s most successful teams, Rangers LFC. Both teams will be determined to make it to the Women’s Champions League 2024-25.

It won’t be an easy ask for our Gunner women with not a lot of playing time under our belts, but hopefully home advantage and well managed tactics will see us prevail onto the next stage. Here’s how I think Eidevall will line his squad up tonight.

In goal I don’t think there’s much debate on who will start between the sticks, with Manuela Zinsberger being involved in every pre-season match and looks to be Eidevall’s number one choice this season. Zinsberger only seems to be getting better and growing in confidence and will hopefully be able to keep a clean sheet and have a good game.

In defence I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Laia Codina and Katie McCabe. With Lotte Wubben-Moy looking unlikely to start due to injury niggles, I think having Williamson and Codina as centre backs is the strongest option for the manager. Codina shined in our last pre-season game vs Southampton, picking up a brace, and I think it’s a no brainer she starts along Williamson. With Fox and McCabe playing as fullbacks and pushing the ball up the line to create chances and stretch the Rangers defence.

In the midfield, I expect a middle three of Kim Little, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Frida Maanum. Cooney-Cross is another one who impressed in the game against Southampton, with a lovely wonder strike from outside the box and, with Lia Walti looking unlikely to start, Cooney-Cross is the strongest option we have in the middle. With Captain Kimmy dictating the play and controlling the midfield like she’s so good at, and Maanum sitting a bit higher to link up the play between the midfield and the attack.

In attack I expect a front three of Mariona Caldentey, Alesssia Russo and Caitlin Foord. With Mead looking like another player who is unlikely to start due to niggling injury problems, Caldentey is the perfect option to come in on the left wing while Foord will most likely switch over to the right. Russo starting up top and centre and hopefully doing what she does best, scoring goals. Blackstenius is another player who is being treated as a precaution and will most likely get minutes but not start.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

Fox – Williamson – Codina – McCabe

Little – Cooney-Cross

Foord – Maanum – Caldentey

Russo

The high-stakes knockout match kicks off at 7.30pm (UK) at Meadow Park, with all the action live on Arsenal.com.

Max Jones and former Gunner Emma Byrne will be on commentary duties for the tie and coverage begins at 7.25pm (UK).

It should be a very good game and hopefully our women can walk away with their first win of the season and start the season off with a bang.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we will line up tonight?

COYGW!!

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….