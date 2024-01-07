My predicted line up vs Liverpool in the FA Cup – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs Liverpool in the FA Cup
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome the league leaders Liverpool tonight in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, a game that’s set to be full of action and one to watch. With both squads suffering from injuries and absentees for AFCON and The Asian Cup, both managers will be without some key players, but I don’t expect too much squad rotation as both managers will know the danger each other can cause. Here’s how I predict Arteta will line his squad up.
In goal, I think Ramsdale should get a shot between the sticks, I know it’s a big game and Arteta hasn’t looked like he’s had much trust in Ramsdale, but I do think he can do a job tonight. But again, it is very likely that Arteta will pick to stay with Raya but because it’s a cup game I’m expecting the change.
I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko in defence. I’ve gone with Zinchenko even though I know he’s been nursing an injury, but with Tomiyasu gone at the Asian Cup, there aren’t really that many options for Arteta to choose from, we could see Kiwior come out at LB again if Zinchenko is fit enough, I think he starts. Gabriel and Saliba at the back will be itching to get back to form in tonight’s big game to prove themselves.
In the midfield, I expect a three of Jorginho, Rice and Odegaard. Our midfield got run through too easily last week and against Liverpool, I feel like we need more of a solid base, that’s why I expect Jorginho and Rice to start close to each other, locking down that avenue into the midfield that Liverpool is so good at getting through. I’d put Odegaard just ahead of them to create things for the forwards but I could also see Havertz getting a shout for the same reason.
In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Trossard. Martinelli hasn’t been good enough recently and I think Trossard came on against Liverpool and had a decent cameo in the second half and will create a bit more for Jesus in the middle. Saka needs to be on form and aware, Liverpool targeted him a bit in the last game and after the coming together with Tsimikas, I feel like Liverpool will be man-marking him the whole game. In the centre, I think Jesus comes back into the starting lineup and hopefully can find his shooting boots.
So a formation of 4-3-3
Ramsdale
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko
Jorginho – Odegaard – Rice
Saka – Jesus – Trossard
What are your thoughts Gooners? How do you expect Arteta to line up tonight?
I heard Zinchenko and Jesus are unfit. Arteta might want to escape from Liverpool’s high-press, using Havertz’s and Rice’s aerial abilities to receive Ramsdale’s long goal-kick:
…….………….……. Ramsdale
………. White .… Saliba …. Magalhaes
………….. Jorginho …. Kiwior
Saka . Odegaard . Rice . Martinelli
…………………………. Havertz
Yes, Jesus needs a late fitness test on his knee but I doubt MA will risk him anyway. Zinchenko would get the run around against against Liverpool so I wouldn’t feel great to see him start anyway. His injury might be a blessing. He’s much more suited further up. Your selection/formation looks good to me, gotanidea!
Thanks bro
@gai
Very interesting lineup gai. I like the look of it. What about Saka and Martinelli changing sides to add to the danger…Jus sayin
Saka and Martinelli could play conventional wingers if Havertz and Rice could convert the long crosses into goals
Unfortunately, Liverpool have towering CBs to anticipate that kind of tactic, namely the big Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Matip
@gai
Gotcha…👍🏾
If Jesus is injured AGAIN then it’s time to off load him as he has become a liability to the club. Ramsdale has to play or he must leave to get some game time but I’m running out of patience with the vendetta Arteta seems to have with certain players
Zinchenko and Jesus both apparently carrying injuries so it’s Kiwior at left back for me with Nketiah at CF, otherwise unchanged.
Jesus out with knee injury, YET AGAIN
I would play Jorginho in midfield and Havertz up front.
Havertz cannot be any worse than Jesus or Nketiah surely?
Ramsdale
White
Saliba
Magalhaes
Kiwior
Jorginho
Rice
ESR
Martinelli
Havertz
Saka
In Arsenal today’s FA Cup 3rd RD home match against Liverpool. WHatever be the Gunners starting XI team that Arteta will field for the match. I will advice him to allow the Gunners to play with freedom in the match expressing themselves freely in the match.
To the level that will see them massively attacking and defending in the game. In a mass attack and mass defending tactical ploy form.
Which I think and believe if the Gunners play to it in the game, will see them over raw the Reds completely causing havoc to them. Even to an extend of walloping the Reds with many goals scored against them in the match at full-time.