My predicted line up vs Liverpool in the FA Cup – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs Liverpool in the FA Cup

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome the league leaders Liverpool tonight in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, a game that’s set to be full of action and one to watch. With both squads suffering from injuries and absentees for AFCON and The Asian Cup, both managers will be without some key players, but I don’t expect too much squad rotation as both managers will know the danger each other can cause. Here’s how I predict Arteta will line his squad up.

In goal, I think Ramsdale should get a shot between the sticks, I know it’s a big game and Arteta hasn’t looked like he’s had much trust in Ramsdale, but I do think he can do a job tonight. But again, it is very likely that Arteta will pick to stay with Raya but because it’s a cup game I’m expecting the change.

I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko in defence. I’ve gone with Zinchenko even though I know he’s been nursing an injury, but with Tomiyasu gone at the Asian Cup, there aren’t really that many options for Arteta to choose from, we could see Kiwior come out at LB again if Zinchenko is fit enough, I think he starts. Gabriel and Saliba at the back will be itching to get back to form in tonight’s big game to prove themselves.

In the midfield, I expect a three of Jorginho, Rice and Odegaard. Our midfield got run through too easily last week and against Liverpool, I feel like we need more of a solid base, that’s why I expect Jorginho and Rice to start close to each other, locking down that avenue into the midfield that Liverpool is so good at getting through. I’d put Odegaard just ahead of them to create things for the forwards but I could also see Havertz getting a shout for the same reason.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Jesus and Trossard. Martinelli hasn’t been good enough recently and I think Trossard came on against Liverpool and had a decent cameo in the second half and will create a bit more for Jesus in the middle. Saka needs to be on form and aware, Liverpool targeted him a bit in the last game and after the coming together with Tsimikas, I feel like Liverpool will be man-marking him the whole game. In the centre, I think Jesus comes back into the starting lineup and hopefully can find his shooting boots.

So a formation of 4-3-3

Ramsdale

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Jorginho – Odegaard – Rice

Saka – Jesus – Trossard

What are your thoughts Gooners? How do you expect Arteta to line up tonight?

Daisy Mae

