My Predicted Arsenal lineup to face Aston Villa Women away – what’s yours?

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad will travel to Birmingham today to face off against Aston Villa Women. The last time we met we smashed them 4-0 in the Continental Cup, after what was a dominant match from our Gunner women. Hopefully we can bounce back after the disappointing loss to Chelsea last weekend at Stamford Bridge. Although the title seems too far out of sight now, we do have a chance to increase the gap on Manchester United, and secure a Champions League spot for next season. Here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up today.

In goal I expect Manuela Zinsberger to get the nod, after such a great performance against Chelsea I’m not sure how she could lose her position. Hopefully she’s able to keep a clean sheet this week and we walk away with the three points.

At the back I expect a back four of Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Katie McCabe. Fox should be back and ready to play after winning the Women’s Gold Cup with the US Women’s team, which I think will make room for McCabe to start at left back. Wubben-Moy and Williamson have always had a great partnership when playing together, and will hopefully be able to keep the back line sold and strong.

In the midfield I expect a three of Victoria Pelova, Lia Walti and Frida Maanum. Pelova and Walti have built a strong bond in the middle of the pitch making it hard for teams to break down or cut through the middle. Both also work well with the back and front line, to help the game become a lot more fluid. With Maanum sitting just above them, to give the attack and the defence that extra sense of stability.

In attack I expect a front three of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo and Caitlin Foord. Mead has been incredible all season, since coming back from injury, and has shown exactly what we were missing on the wing for so long. Russo is back in good form and, before the Chelsea game, she looked back to her best. Foord on the left wing, bringing her pace and ability to cross, and pass the ball, into dangerous area’s.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

Fox – Williamson – Wubben-Moy – McCabe

Pelova – Walti

Mead – Maanum – Foord

Russo

Hopefully our women can get the win and walk away with the three points, ending this season on a high and as high as we can on the table is a must.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we line up today?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….