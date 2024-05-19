My predicted superstrong Arsenal XI to face Everton – Would you change any of these?

My predicted line up vs Everton

The final day of the season has arrived, and everything comes down to today’s results. If everything goes our way we could be lifting the Premier League trophy, but with every match starting at the same time, it will be an anxious day for everyone. We not only need City to drop points, but we also need to beat Everton at The Emirates in what could be a tough game for us against the Toffee’s. I think Arteta will go full strength and with most players available, here’s how I think Arteta will line his squad up.

In goal, David Raya. After such a good season between the sticks, I can’t see anyone but him start. After keeping a clean sheet in the last two games, he’s in good form and will need to continue that form today, Everton have a way of sneaking a win against us on the odd occasion and will be trying to spoil our party.

In defence, I expect a back four of White, Saliba, Gabriel and Tomiyasu. This back four have been extremely good together this season and have managed to stay solid and consistent. With Saliba and Gabriel probably being one of the best centre back partnerships in the league and White has been consistently getting better and better every game also. We could see Zinchenko start but I think because Tomiyasu has been playing well recently, he will get the nod.

In the midfield, I expect a middle three of Odegaard, Rice and Partey. Having Partey able to play in the deeper role and free up space and freedom for both Odegaard and Rice to get into and with both Rice and Odegaard doing what they’ve done all season and controlling the midfield and creating chances for themselves and our attackers to get forward.

In attack, I expect a front three of Saka, Havertz and Trossard. Saka has been one of our best players this season and has been able to consistently produce in almost every match he’s played, making him one of our most dangerous players going forward. Havertz up top and centre, hopefully coming good again and getting on the scoresheet and Trossard on the LW, cutting inside and opening spaces for his teammates.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Partey – Rice

Saka – Havertz – Trossard

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

