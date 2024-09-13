“My summer was tarnished by injury.” Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy on her return to the pitch

Many were unsure of what foundation Jonas Eidevall was going to build his defence on in the 2023-24 season, after Rafaelle Souza’s departure and Leah Williamson’s absence for the first few months of the season, due to an ACL injury. But enter Lotte Wubben Moy. Wubben Moy had a resurgent 2023-24 season. With her superior defensive performances, she stood out among our Gunner Women.

Unfortunately, as outstanding as she was, an injury (a plantar fascia tear) saw her 2023–24 campaign end early. Despite this setback, her performance was sufficient to earn her the Arsenal Women’s Player of the Season award.

If you were expecting Lotte to be a one-hit wonder, she assures you that this won’t be the case. Speaking to Forbes, she expressed her disappointment with the injury that had been holding her back; she was unable to build her momentum in the summer, but she had to remain patient. Even so, she’s eager to hit the peak form she hit last season, if not set the bar even higher as she looks to help Arsenal chase for glory.

She said: “My summer was tarnished by injury. I’ve been coming back from a plantar fascia tear. That’s kind of set me back in terms of coming into this pre-season. It’s taken me a bit longer, but I need to be patient.

“Looking at my last season, how well I did, how much I developed and how I hit my peak, I’d like to do that again this year and actually set the level and bar even higher for myself and push on even more.”

Long-term injuries, such as the one Lotte Wubben-Moy sustained, hold back players as they take time to get back to their best selves, not only physically but also mentally.

That said, hopefully the confidence Wubben-Moy has about her comeback inspires and motivates her to pick up where she left off.

We look forward to seeing you again soon Lotte!

