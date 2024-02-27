My Ten reasons to believe that 2024 is increasingly looking like Arsenal’s year

What a time to be a Gooner! 2024 has been a fantastic year so far for all Arsenal fans, with the Gunners maintaining a perfect league record this year.

Arsenal appear to have a better chance of winning the Premier League than ever before. Why do I think so? These ten reasons give me the much-needed confidence that they will:

1. This calendar year, our Gunners have a flawless record. They have convincingly won six of their six league games, and if this trend continues, they will undoubtedly win the league.

2. In the last six league games, Arsenal have been blazing on all cylinders. They are a very different team from the one we saw in their games at the end of last year. If you look at the Premier League table, Arsenal presently have the best goal difference. They’ve conceded fewer (23) goals, and only Liverpool (with 63 goals) has scored more than Arsenal (62 goals).

3. Only Arsenal have scored 25 goals in the first six league games of the year, and with Sheffield up next, that record is surely going to improve.

4. Arsenal has performed admirably defensively, allowing an expected goal rate of only 1.88xG in their last six games. That’s far better than Manchester City (who are second best in the statistic), who have 6.77xG in the last six games.

5. To reiterate Arsenal’s defensive prowess, the Gunners have allowed only 12 shots on target in their last six games. With Manchester City, one of Arsenal’s main title rivals, surrendering 32 shots on goal in the same period, it demonstrates how determined Arsenal are to control games.

6. Prior to Joe Willock’s late consolation goal for Newcastle on Saturday, Arsenal had scored 17 goals in a row without conceding. That was their longest streak of unanswered goals in Premier League history.

7. Arsenal have found efficiency in front of goals, and they are the first club in Premier League history to score at least two goals in seven consecutive halves, that is, every 45 minutes of play between the second half against Liverpool and the Newcastle game.

8. The Arsenal players have stepped up. Declan Rice is flying, with four assists and a goal in his last six outings. Bukayo Saka has seven goals and an assist in the last six games. David Raya has also firmly cemented his spot as Arsenal’s number one, keeping three clean sheets in the last six games while conceding only three goals. Gabriel and William Saliba’s performances in Arsenal’s defence cannot be overlooked; they have been solid. For sure, the Gunners have truly risen to the occasion.

9. Saka is the first Englishman to score in five consecutive Premier League games for Arsenal since Ian Wright in 1994. The 22-year-old, who has 13 league goals and 7 assists, is on track to surpass his total goal contributions from last season, when he had 14 goals and 11 assists. If Arsenal were to win the league, the Hale End graduate simply had to step up like he has.

10. Arsenal are deadly in set pieces; they have scored 19 goals from set pieces (none of which were penalties, but 13 of which were corners). No team is as deadly as them in set pieces; it could be their hidden weapon.

That said, are you convinced our Gunners have a bright chance of winning the league?

