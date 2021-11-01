My theory on how Arsenal will be in Top Four when we beat Watford next week?

Well, after Injuries, Covid and international caused Arsenal to lost their first 3 games to leave us in bottom place in the League, Mikel Arteta has gradually settled the ship and we are now 7 games unbeaten and looking better and better in every game.

We have Watford up next week, and this should prove to be much easier than the Leicester match.

For starters, we are back at the Emirates, where we have not lost since our opening defeat to the European Champions Chelsea, and secondly we are facing the lowest placed London team, Watford.

Our northern neighbours are slipping into a relegation dogfight and have won just two of their last 9 league games. One was that crazy match at Goodison Park where Everton somehow managed to concede 4 goals in the last 12 minutes, and Watford’s only other win was at home against rock-bottom Norwich.

Surely Arsenal will be able to have our 8th League game without defeat, and we should expect an easy win really.

But why do I think we will be in the Top Four?

Well, I have just had a look at the League fixtures for the teams that are currently above us in the table. Man United are level on points with us in 5th, but they face a very daunting home game against their bitter rival and League Champions Manchester City. This is always a fiery affair, but I certainly wouldn’t rule out Pep Guardiola wanting to get the points after last week’s disaster against Palace, would you?

And West Ham, who are three points above us in 4th, have just as difficult a game at home to Liverpool. It’s a fact the Hammers are in fine form, but Jurgen Klopp’s men also are looking to bounce back after dropping points at the weekend, and can’t afford to let Chelsea get even further ahead after their easy home game against Burnley.

So, this is how my theory goes, Man United draw or lose to Man City. Liverpool will go crazy and beat West Ham by 4 or 5 goals, and Arsenal will destroy the Hornets by four goals as well.

If that happens, we will be 4th on goal difference!

Champions League here we come!

I rest my case M’Lud…