My top 3 most ruthless decisions Arteta has made since becoming Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta’s ruthlessness has contributed to his success at the Emirates Stadium, as his project grows season after season. By the time Arteta took over at Arsenal near the end of 2019, the club appeared to have lost its passion, style, and, to some extent, DNA.
Some Gooners couldn’t recognise their club, so something had to change.
Sporting Director Edu and Arsenal’s management wanted someone who could help the club regain its DNA while also embracing new ideas.
They opted to take a chance on Mikel Arteta, who was then Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City and had never been a head coach before. Arteta boldly took over the Emirates Stadium to steady Arsenal, unfazed by the task or questions about him.
He has consistently shown his ruthlessness since joining Arsenal. His determination has laid the groundwork for his project to succeed. Many of his decisions have helped Arsenal become what it is today, and here are my top three ruthless decisions he made:
● Dropping Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang. Most coaches would have loved to have the two on their team; they were proven game changers, but Arteta would have none of it. To him, everyone is equal, and if you make a mistake, whether you’re a superstar or not, you face the consequences — a tough principle that saw the two leave, even if it left some fans disappointed.
● Dropping Ramsdale. Ramsdale is not a terrible goalkeeper; he’s one of the finest. Even though he lost his place in Arsenal’s starting lineup, many fans still regard him as the next England No. 1. Many fans didn’t understand why Mikel Arteta dropped him early last season after he nearly won the 2022–23 league title months before. Some of us sympathised with Ramsdake, but in the end, David Raya’s superior goalkeeping, keeping 16 Premier League clean sheets and surrendering less than 29 goals, justified the brutal decision to sideline the Englishman.
● Selling Emile Smith Rowe. Smith Rowe’s departure is heartbreaking. Everything points to his move to Fulham this summer. This decision must have been difficult for Mikel Arteta, who was an admirer of the Englishman to the point of giving him the No. 10 jersey. Injury has been a huge barrier for Smith Rowe, but as difficult as it is to let him go, many must hope he realises his brilliance.
Those are my top three ruthless decisions Arteta has made. What are yours? (Because he has made numerous others…)
Jack Anderson
Selling ESR was out of sporting reasons that would benefit all parties involved especially to the player himself
If Mikel Arteta and Mikel Merino win EPL or UCL this season, they’ll become legends
Smith-Rowe has good aerial ability and pace, but I think Oulad M’hand is better in tight spaces. I hope the youngster will be included in our main squad
Yep, really impressed with how composed Salah was, he caught me off-guard, I didn’t know he was that good.
I wish Arteta will give him a chance to play in some minor cup games, but it would be unlikely because we’ve got too many senior AMs
1. Easing out of fringe players from the squad (and the treatment of Ozil and Aubameyang).
2. Giving opportunities to only inform/fit players. Switching from ESR to Martinelli, Martinelli To Trossard. GJ to Havertz, benching Nkettia’s inconsistency.
3. Not allowing the media suggestions to influence his selections.
I believe exiling Ozil was the decision of person(s) well above Edu/MA in the hierarchy. You can call it a conspiracy theory if you wish. I believe the others were primarily based on football related considerations. I agreed with the Auba decision, disagreed with the Ramsdale ordeal, and am still uncertain whether the ESR decision was the best.
Don’t forget;
Guendouzi:
Sending him packing even if he was a fans favourite.
Saliba:
Sending him out on loan even if it was not the most popular decision at the time. I was not happy about it myself but it was what it was.
Martinelli:
Refusing to play him at the start of his Arsenal tenure. Many of us weren’t happy. But he took his time before introducing Martinelli into the team.
Etc..