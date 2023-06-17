My Top 8 transfer market blunders by Mikel Arteta – What’s your’s?

Hello all, by Nayan
Clarifying upfront, I love Arteta’s project and the revolution he has bought in last season. This article is not to demean what Arteta has achieved last year. This is just a critical evaluation of some of his transfer decisions, which have come back to haunt us in one way or another.
1. Willian – The logic for this was easy to understand – cheap transfer, experienced player who has won it all. However, Arteta was still guilty of over-playing him when he was clearly out of form and touch. Fair play and hats off to Willian, who agreed to terminate his contract early. Great to see him thriving again at Fulham.
2. E. Martinez – This is one of the most perplexing displays of favouritism by Arteta – not giving assurance to a goalie who just won you FA Cup and Community shield, if he will start the first match of season vs the keeper returning from injury, is plain irresponsible. Fire sale to Aston Villa ensued for just 17mn, where we could have easily played him more (Leno had a poor season), and also gotten higher value for him by selling to a bigger club.
3. Maitland-Niles – Arteta chose to not sell him to Wolves despite getting a good 20mn bid for him – fine with me, but only if he considered him an integral part of team and meant to play him. That did not happen, and we were left with a dissatisfied player with low sale value which never recovered. Left for free this window.
4. Emile Smith Rowe – Arteta refused to sell him for 30mn when Villa bid for him – Fair enough, he was a crucial player that season. However, he has returned back from injury towards the end of last season, and still seems to be an outcast in the team. Which begs the question – why is he not being sold this window? Not clear how he fits into the team – he himself is not sure of his best position – he is behind Martinelli, Trossard on LW, Saka and Nelson on RW, Odegaard and Viera for CAM, Rice (hopefully) and Partey, Elneny, and Lavia (possibly) for 2 other midfield spots. I feel the best time to encash on him is now, else we risk repeat of Maitland Niles episode with him.
5. Fabio Vieira – Arsenal were heavily linked with Tielemans and Maddison transfers last year – which was the need of the hour to build depth in midfield. However, they ended up signing Fabio Vieira for 35mn out of the blue. This is similar to the fees Liverpool have paid for Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and MacAllister – however Vieira has had an absolutely underwhelming season, and it remains to be seen if we will ever be able to gain any valuable output from him next season. Other transfers for Lokonga and Tavares were on similar lines – however they were low value gambles and may still fetch in a bit of their outlay in transfer fees.
6. Gabriel Jesus – This is one of the more controversial names on the list, and I am sure many fans may not agree with me. Arsenal overpaid at 45mn for the player who had just 1 year left on contract and wasn’t a regular starter for Manc. Even the wages at 200k were exorbitant – no other club would agree to match his wages if we decided to sell today. He hasn’t had an exceptional season – even though he improves the general play. Arsenal need a poacher striker like Haaland, Osimhen, Lewandowski and Toney are for their respective clubs – and Jesus is not that player despite all the hard work he puts in. Arteta is also guilty of favouritism with him – rushing him back in team after injury derailed the title push – Trossard was playing much better and lost the rhythm.
7. Kieran Tierney – This is the absolute worst decision of the entire list. Why would Arteta decide to downgrade such a key player is beyond me. I like Zinchenko and am aware of the impact he had on the team. But he has his own flaws which have cost us dearly last season. Arteta is fixated on his formation of inverted LB, but needs to have a plan B as teams are easily catching us out. Putting Tierney on the transfer market is ridiculous, as we will not find a better traditional LB than him on the market.
8. KAI HAVERTZ – This is the most outrageous transfer of all time. Chelsea overpaid for him (as they do for many players – e,g Mudryk, Enzo), and now want to recover as much as they can. He has been an absolute disaster at Chelsea, and I see direct comparison between him and Pepe. He is at much higher 250k wages, while Pepe was only at 140k and still got bashed around left right and centre. Arsenal should simply steer clear of him – 60mn + 250k wages will get you most of the best players on market – should definitely not splurge that on a bit part player who doesn’t have a clear position and will not directly improve the team – need to spend that to buy a clinical striker instead!
Let me know what you guys think about this? And how do you rate the other transfer dealings of Arteta at Arsenal?
Cheers
Nayan
I don’t think there is much more to cover as youve pretty much said it all.I would,however,add Cedric Soares to this list who was never really going to be much use coming from the periphery of Southampton’s first team squad.
I can only hope that Munich’s interest in Kai Havertz prevents Arteta from making what could be a monumental mistake and potentially a waste of more than £100m if his fee and salary are to be believed!
Why not Balogun. Everyone seems to assume we will sell him, but why?
– Willian: He should’ve been assigned on the left wing or in a central position, where he could have more options to dribble. By the time he was moved to the left wing, his confidence had been destroyed. His performance for Fulham showed that he was a victim of a wrong assignment
– E. Martinez: He asked to be our EPL GK, which would’ve relegated Leno to cup competitions. I think Arteta didn’t want to ruin the dressing room harmony
– Maitland-Niles: I think he was talented and versatile, but Arteta might’ve thought Maitland-Niles wasn’t suited to Arteta’s system
– Smith-Rowe: Maybe our medical and coaching staffs saw his potential to be a very useful player in the upcoming season. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets shipped out before the new season starts
– Vieira: He just had his first season. Remember how Odegaard performed when he just came and Vieira did well in some EL games last year
– Jesus: Our defense would’ve suffered without his high-pressing effort. He missed a lot of chances and struggled physically after recovering from his long-term injury, but his work ethic was far better than our previous CFs
= Tierney: We played with a conventional LB since 2018 and couldn’t finish in top four, because that tactic was so predictable. Our inverted-LB tactic almost made us win EPL and Tierney isn’t as consistent as Zinchenko in tight spaces
– Havertz: I’d also prefer to prioritize a new CF, but Arteta may need a tall left-footed AM to replace Xhaka
In my own opinion…
For all the good that MA did and still continue to do, I cant seem to get past the swift banishment of Matteo Guendouzi from the Arsenal team. Rarely have we landed on such a player that fits right in with our team as MG, and at such age and with such ferocity and determination in his play!
I have a feeling that with a player like him in the squad, Arsenal with have the luxury of having that extra gear in difficult matches, with his tireless running that seems to energize everyone around him.
He is young and arrogant yes, but nothing a one-on-one dinner with the coach one nice evening couldnt solve. Good players doesnt have to be nice all the time
IMO, letting him go is a loss. If MA could tame Xhaka, he certainly could have given MG a try…
Pride once again, on the parts of both parties, got in the way of success
This article seems to be inspired by the pending signing of Havertz.
The gaffer has made quite a few blunders indeed, hopefully we can put a few things in perspective, and be cognizant of the fact he’s still around the learning curve.
E Martinez: This was a tricky one and can be pordon.
William: Was a good idea that didn’t work, its rumored he has left with a pisspot load in payoff.
Maitland Niles- The kid was as stubborn as a mule, maybe we should have sold him.
Smith Rowe – A sleeping giant, the jury is still out.
Fabio Vieira: Maybe the biggest miscalculation, maybe due to the gaffer learning curve.
Teinrny: Is one of two best left back in the land , hence it cant be a blunder, I suspect the gaffer have not yet master the skillset of tweaking a player
Havertz: This potential signing would show that not only is the gaffer learning but learning fast.
The gaffer certainly has made blunder such as the handling of Saliba, the purchase of Lonkango, Vieira etc.
Still the gaffer has done remarkable well overall, by dislodging the deadwood, slashing the wage bill, making Arsenal one of the most exciting club now.
He has effectively turn the capital Red and effectively wrestling away all bragging rights in London.
Many more blunders than the 8. Salibas handling, Getting nothing for Lacca, Matteo Gouendouzi handling, letting Leno go for peanuts, not utilising Trossard, when an un influential Jesus returned, letting Willock go. The mistakes need to be cut down because i am sure people can come up with many more.
We cant say yet Haverz will be a mistake.
The rewarding of a reported £300,000 plus a week to Aubameyang, even after dealing with the nigh on identical situation with Ozil.
Apart from that, tend to agree – now what would be interesting, Nayan, is your top eight success stories, just to even it up for everyone!
Ken1945: Very well give it some balance, now that my appetite is wet.
– Willian, Jesus and Viera: 2023 summer is the first transfer window we can really compete for top talent. Until now Arteta and Edu had to gamble with Top-teams rejects (Willian failed, Jesus worked pretty well, as well as Odegard and Zinchenko), or unknown entities like Viera and Sambi. There was not much alternative.
– E. Martinez: Arteta likes to play from the back and preferred GK who can do that well. Legitimate consideration.
– Maitland-Niles: He was never talented, since Wenger’s days I thought he is mediocre – poor technique, poor awareness, nonchalant borderline lazy. For decent 1v1 you don’t keep a player, and not for nothing he did badly in his loan spells.
– Smith-Rowe: Was coming back from injury when every point was crucial for us in the title race, so you don’t really want to make changes, given he can only come on for Odegard who did well. In any case, I doubt ESR can handle the high-tempo high-press game we play, I do not think he has the stamina, power, and aggressiveness to be part of our system, and by keeping him Arteta probably has too much faith in him.
– Tierney: As was mentioned, our inverted-LB tactic almost made us win EPL and Tierney can not play that role. We better bring someone who can.
– Havertz: A top talent who can play in Xhka’s, Odegard’s, Saka’s, and even Jesus’ positions. Hopefully, we can sing him.