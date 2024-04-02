My top Arsenal players in Women’s Conti Cup win over Chelsea. Who are yours?

Our Arsenal Women brought home our 7th Continental Cup on the weekend with a massive late win against Chelsea. We got to retain the trophy from last season and etch our names into the Conti Cup again. The whole team put in a serious shift and the tactical decisions made by Jonas Eidevall worked. Although I think the entire team deserves a lot of credit for their performance, here are the players I think were the standouts for winning us the game.

First off, I don’t think you can go past Stina Blackstenius. Obviously scoring the goal that won us the game, but she also had a great game for the entirety of it. Somewhat stepping in for a said “ill” Alessia Russo, who had been said to have been dealing with a stomach bug, Blackstenius really stepped up. It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of the Swedish striker, and I personally think she’s deserved a lot more minutes this season, but she put her head down and was a force when going forward. If it wasn’t for some great keeping from Hannah Hampton, she could have put us in front a few times and, playing for the full game, it was her determination and desire that ended up winning us the game.

Secondly, Lotte Wubben-Moy. Wubben-Moy has been consistently good this season, and has managed to give our backline a sense of stability, and she has also been a force when pushing forward. She always seems to be in the right place at the right time, and makes the tackles that most can’t. Coming up against a strong Chelsea side is never easy, but she made it look so. In the second half Chelsea began to create chances and get some great shots off, but Wubben-Moy again always seemed to be right where she needed to be. She’s always strong and I think her leadership shows through the backline. Zinsberger and the defence know they can trust her, and that makes her one of our most important players.

And lastly, Manuela Zinsberger. Zinsberger has got a bit of stick from fans this season, and people have questioned whether she’s good enough time and time again. But after the past two performances against Chelsea, I think she’s shown that when it comes to the big games, she can really step up. She’s been a number one choice for Eidevall this season, and I hope that continues into next season. She made some great saves, and was brave and confident when she needed to be, making herself big and putting 100% into everything she did. Not only that, but she can read the game well and, with the defence she has in front of her, she clearly has the trust of the backline, and for good reason.

Victoria Pelova was awarded the Player of the Match, and deservedly so, as she was another who put on a sterling performance for our Gunners to lift the Conti Cup.

I don’t want to take the spotlight off the whole team but, I think without these players, we don’t win. And they continue to show that they only get better and better, and why they should be picked for big games.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Would you pick anyone different?

Daisy Mae

