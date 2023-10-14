My Top Five key Arsenal performers so far this season

What a start to the season for Arsenal! Our campaign for 2023–24 is already shaping out to be amazing. As of Match Day 8, we are unbeaten and hold the most points, 20, in the league. Several players have stepped up to the plate to get us where we are. Many of our players have thrived under Mikel Arteta’s direction, contributing to the team’s success. Here are a few of our players that have impressed me.

1. Ben White

After Jurrien Timber’s debut, he has continued to feature and excel in a season when many were uncertain he would feature extensively. This season, he has been a revelation for us, demonstrating his versatility by thriving as both a right-back and a center-back. His defensive alertness and overlapping runs have contributed significantly to our superb defensive record. His flexibility and powerful defensive presence have helped him establish himself as a notable right-back in the Premier League. Even Tomiyasu, can’t even displace him at right back.

2. William Saliba

For us, the Frenchman has been a revelation. It is now evident that his absence due to injury at the end of last season cost us the league title. Anyway, he’s back in shape and looking good. Before the international break, his performance against Manchester City, in which he neutralized Erling Haaland’s danger and silenced him in our 1-0 triumph, demonstrated his ability to be a top Premier League defender. In defense, the 22-year-old delivers speed, authority, and resilience.

3. Declan Rice

If there’s a value-for-money move, it was his £105 million deal to join us in the summer. The 24-year-old’s ability to disrupt opponents’ play and contribute both defensively and offensively has been critical to our league-leading unbeaten streak this season.

4. Bukayo Saka

Our star boy keeps getting better and better. Despite injuries, he remains our bright star, leading the team in goals and assists. His deft skill and lightning-quick sprints make him a terror for opposing left-backs. Saka’s game-changing talents are critical to our title hopes. In 7 games, he has 4 goals and 2 assists.

5. Martin Odegaard

Fantastic, our captain, has made an impact on the field as well as in leading the team. He may only have one assist and three goals, but his ability to create chances in attack has helped us thrive during a period in which our attack has been beset by injury, with Jesus, Saka, and Martinelli all absent at some point in the last few games.

So far, our season has been successful as a result of our key players stepping up their game and playing with passion and ambition to end our two-decade-long league title drought.

Let’s hope we can keep them all fit and continue our unbeaten run as long as possible.

Daniel O

