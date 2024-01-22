My Top Four standout players from Arsenal’s demolition of Crystal Palace

If Arsenal’s dominant 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace said anything, it said, “Game on! Sorry to our next victims.” For that emphatic victory, the Gunners played like they meant it.

Undoubtedly, numerous Arsenal players stood out, demonstrating that they worked hard even during the mid-season break. I don’t know which Gooners impressed you; here are those who dazzled me.

Gabriel Magalhaes

The Brazilian center-back, who appeared to have lost his place on the team at the start of the season (he didn’t start the first three games), could easily be the most improved Gunner this season. He is proving to be a goal-scoring machine for Arsenal, having scored more goals than any other defender since his 2020 move to the Emirates. His second goal of the season, a thunderous header from Declan Rice’s corner, laid the groundwork for Arsenal’s dominant performance. His defensive play was also essential, as Crystal Palace failed to breach Arsenal’s backline throughout the game.

Leandro Trossard

Once again, he reminded us that he is a lethal finisher. He rifled home a fantastic shot to give Arsenal their third goal of the game shortly before the hour mark. In Gabriel Martinelli’s absence, the Belgian winger demonstrated clinical finishing and offensive awareness, giving another dimension to Arsenal’s attacking play. In his last 14 starts at the Emirates, the Belgian has contributed directly to 11 goals (7 assists and 4 goals). We’ll have to wait and see if he remains in Arteta’s starting lineup going forward; who knows, he could be the difference-maker the Gooners have been crying out for.

David Raya

He showcased his shot-stopping ability by saving Crystal Palace’s Lerma’s shot with a full-stretch save. Raya’s fast reactions and firm presence between the posts helped Arsenal keep a clean sheet, highlighting his value to the squad. Once, some Gooners couldn’t bear watching him in Arsenal’s goal; he was shaky. However, he has been getting better, game after game.

Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta was wise to bench him; he wasn’t himself in the games leading up to the midseason break. He was magnificent after coming on in the 69th minute, securing Arsenal’s triumph with two identical finishes in stoppage time to pick up a brace. Many are wondering if, after his brace, Arteta will recall him to his starting lineup when the Gunners play next.

Sam P