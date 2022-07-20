My Top Six Arsenal legends – Do you agree?

Gunner legends – Arsenal players who transcended football

Arsenal is one of the most successful Premier League clubs of all time with a fantastic CV and trophy cabinet. The Gunners have won 13 premier league titles, two League Cups and a record 14 FA Cups. Although in recent years, the silverware has not been as prolific, with our last trophy being the 2019-20 FA Cup.

As the club rebuilds, it’s good to enjoy a little nostalgia and look at the legendary players who have helped transform Arsenal into a top-tier English club. Below, we have picked our favourite six Arsenal players of all time.

1. Thierry Henry

Our top pick has to be the French legend – Mr Va Va Voom – Thierry Henry. What a player! Henry is regarded by most as the greatest Arsenal player of all time. He has also been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

At the time when he played for Arsenal, if you were a betting person and enjoyed betting at Caesars or other sportsbooks, placing a wager on Henry to score was virtually a guaranteed win. His goalscoring talents were incredible and in his 254 appearances for Arsenal, he scored 174 goals. That’s a rate of nearly 0.7 goals per match – not many players have achieved this.

2. Dennis Bergkamp

Bergkamp is usually the other player people think of when considering the all-time Arsenal greats. Anyone who has had the pleasure of watching him play, can remember some of the beautiful goals he scored. He made the game of football look effortless and like an artform.

Bergkamp played for Arsenal from 1995 to 2006 and appeared for the club 315 times. At the time of his signing, he shattered the club’s previous transfer record and made an immediate impact. With Wenger as manager, Bergkamp and the Gunners became one of the best teams in the Premier League for many years.

3. Ian Wright

Most people now think of Ian Wright as a TV personality and football pundit. However, those who have studied Arsenal history will remember Wright as a gifted played who always made an impact. Wright played for Arsenal from 1991 to 1998 with 221 appearances and scoring 128 goals. This included him being the club’s top scorer for a staggering six seasons in a row.

Wright had a talent for goal scoring, and this continued even into his later years. In the 1996-97 season when he was 33, Wright finished second in the Premier League top scorers.

4. Tony Adams

What a legend! Tony Adams epitomized Arsenal Football Club and played his entire professional career for the Gunners. He played in 504 games from 1983 to 2002 and has always been a fan favourite. With Adams in the defence, you could always count on a solid back four and he formed the famous quartet that also included Lee Dixon, Nigel Winterburn and Steve Bould.

His accolades included three FA Cups, two League Cups, two Charity Shields and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. Adams also earned 66 caps for England and represented them at four major tournaments.

5. Patrick Vieira

Although Vieira spent time at several clubs including AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan, most remember him for his time at Arsenal from 1996 to 2005. The Frenchman became the stuff of legends and established himself as one of the premier midfielders of all time.

During his time with the Gunners, Vieira formed a formidable partnership with French teammate Emmanuel Petit who could also have been featured on this list. He won numerous trophies with the club, and had great success with the French senior team as well. This included being the team captain when Zidane stepped down.

6. David Seaman

Seaman is one of our favourite goalkeepers of all time. Seaman played the majority of his professional career at Arsenal from 1990 to 2003 although he started his English footballing path at Peterborough United.

The legendary English goalkeeper made over 400 appearances for the Gunners and was an integral part of their success during the 1990s. This included winning the FA Cup and League Cup in 1993, and then the European Cup Winner’s Cup in 1994. Seaman was also regularly the first-choice goalkeeper for the England senior team and made numerous World Cup and Euro appearances.

—————–

You may not agree with this list, and you will undoubtedly have your own favourites too. You can also look at the official Arsenal website to see the club’s 50 greatest players of all time which is an interesting read. Regardless, the above six players definitely made an impact and will always have a place in the Gunners history books.

Sam P