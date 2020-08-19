My transfer window nightmare is that Chelsea buy two more Arsenal players

It is no secret that Emi Martinez has stated he wants to be the number one keeper for us next season. He’s also said he’ll move if this doesn’t happen.

It has also been ‘reported’- but not officially I think/hope – that the club want to sell AMN to raise funds to buy such as Partey etc.

The departure of Sanllehi may change that of course, and Mikel Arteta has already said he wants to keep AMN, if indeed the rumours turn out to be true. We wait to see what happens.

Now let’s look across to West London and pose a couple of ‘what ifs.’…

It’s pretty well known that Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Chelsea keeper, has had a very poor season, to say the least. Some stats make him the worst keeper in the premiership. In spite of that Chelsea still managed to finish fourth, getting a place in the Champion’s league.

1) WHAT IF: Frank Lampard says to Emi “Come to us and I GUARANTEE you’ll be our number one keeper.” (as feared by Ian Wright). Moving on, it’s also pretty well known that Kante has not had the best of seasons. Injuries have not helped and I think he’s only started 23 games this season, being on the bench for others including the cup final. According to a Metro report on Monday, 3rd August, Chelsea put him up for sale, along with others.

2) WHAT IF: Frank then says to AMN “N’Golo has had a difficult season through no fault of his own. However, injuries and age are now taking their toll so I’m looking to sell/replace him.

“Come to us and take N’Golo’s place and I GUARANTEE you’ll be a first team starter for us – and in midfield of course!”

Chelsea have already made what appear to be some excellent signings, with Hakim Ziyech signed up for a 5 year stint. Timo Werner has also been given a 5 year contract. Nicknamed ‘Turbo Timo’ by the German media because of his pace, it looks like our old friend Giroud is going to miss out again.

Whether these players turn out to be good in the reality of the Prem remains to be seen but the potential is certainly there.

Add an excellent keeper in Emi and an excellent midfielder in AMN to the mix, and I fear that Chelsea will again emerge as the top club in London.

If AMN is sold I would even prefer him to move across to Spurs than Chelsea, as I see Chelsea as a much bigger threat to our Champion’s league ambitions than Jose’s team.

All this is just conjecture of course but stranger things have happened.

Hope not this time.

GunnerJack