“My word.” Pundit heaps praise on Arsenal hero after draw against Man Utd

David Raya delivered an outstanding performance as Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United this afternoon.

The Gunners went into the match knowing they needed a victory after Liverpool secured all three points yesterday. Given United’s inconsistent season, Arsenal had a golden opportunity to capitalise, but the match proved to be far from straightforward.

Mikel Arteta’s side dominated possession in the first half, controlling the game with authority. However, despite their dominance, they struggled to break down a resolute United defence that fought hard to keep them at bay. Against the run of play, the Red Devils took the lead late in the first half, leaving Arsenal with an uphill task after the break.

In the second half, the hosts grew in confidence and attacked with greater intent, putting Arsenal under sustained pressure. This forced David Raya into action on multiple occasions, as the Spaniard produced a string of superb saves to keep his team in the match. His most remarkable moment came when he denied Bruno Fernandes with a stunning double save, showcasing exactly why Arsenal brought him to the club.

Following the match, pundit Owen Hargreaves praised Raya’s performance, as quoted by Premier League Productions:

“David Raya made three brilliant saves. You need more players like Fernandes to make the difference. I thought Man Utd defended pretty well; Arsenal dominated the ball but didn’t really create much with it. David Raya though, my word.”

Without Raya’s heroics, Arsenal could have easily been defeated, particularly given United’s attacking intensity in the second half. His performance was a reminder of his quality and importance to the team, as he single-handedly ensured the Gunners left Old Trafford with a point.