My WSL final table predictions: Arsenal Women 1st? Liverpool finish Top 4? What do you think?

The traditional top 4 in the Women’s Super League are holding the top 4 spots as we entered the winter break. Chelsea Women 1st, Manchester City Women 2nd, Arsenal Women 3rd and Manchester United 4th. So, not much change there then some might say, but things are a lot tougher in the top half of the WSL table this season so far. Liverpool Women are 5th, only behind Manchester United on goal difference, and Arsenal’s arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are looking a lot more lively this season, currently holding 6th place in the league.

Below is the WSL table as it stands and how it will look until our WSL teams kick-off again, after the winter break, on Saturday 20th January 2024.

Let’s take a brief look at each of the 12 WSL teams and where I predict them to be at the end of this WSL season. All teams have played 10 games, with 12 games still to be played in the 2nd half of the season.

Chelsea Looking to win their 5th consecutive WSL title. Suffered some big upsets – away draw to Manchester City (when the Citizens went down to 10 then 9 players) and a big 4-1 defeat to title-contenders Arsenal Women at Emirates Stadium. 3 of their 4 remaining games against the ‘top 4’ are at home. Emma Hayes will want to go out with a bang at the end of the WSL season. Manchester City The Citizens recorded big wins against arch-rivals Manchester United, newcomers Bristol City and Tottenham but defeats to both Arsenal & 10th placed Brighton. 2 of their 3 remaining games against the ‘top 4’ are at home. My prediction: 3rd

Arsenal Our Gunners suffered defeat to Liverpool at Emirates in the opening game of the season and a devastating defeat to arch north London rivals Tottenham in the last game before the winter break. With so many new arrivals in summer and Mead & Miedema returning from injury, Jonas Eidevall’s priority must be to get the team to gel. If the boss can do that The Arsenal Women could once again become invincible and lift that cup for the first time since 2019. My prediction: 1st

Manchester United The Red Devils are having a very dodgy season so far – losing Ona Battle & Alessia Russo (to Arsenal) in summer can’t help.. United have not shown enough yet to suggest they are capable of winning the WSL this season, with defeats to Man City & Liverpool and draws against Arsenal, Leicester & Brighton. My prediction: 5th

Liverpool The Reds have beaten 2 of the ‘top 4’ clubs and are having a roaring season, equal on points with 4th placed Man United. If they take that consistency into the new year, they could have a very impressive season indeed. Can they upset the ‘Top 4? My prediction: 4th

Tottenham Hotspur Spurs have had a mixed bag of a season so far with some wins (notably against our Gunners!) and some big losses. Everton, Leicester City or Villa could still turn things around and give them a run for their money.. My prediction: 6th

Everton Everton struggled early in the season but recent wins against Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa have pushed them up the WSL table. They need to replace players lost during the summer transfer window so we could see a good bit of activity in the January transfer window. My prediction: 10th

Leicester City Leicester have had some great results this season, despite losing more recently to the bigger clubs. From battling to prevent relegation last season, they are a much improved side this season. My prediction: 8th

Aston Villa The Villans were in great form last season but struggled to get out of the starting blocks this season, losing their first 5 games. More recent wins have seen them move out of the relegation zone but Carla Ward may be another manager busy in the January transfer window to boost their chances of moving up the table. My prediction: 7th

Brighton & Hove Albion The seagulls have struggled this season under new manager Melissa Phillips, and inconsistency remains. Philips has built good foundations and we could see some good results as the season progresses. My prediction: 9th

West Ham The Hammers have had an awful start to the season, after the late arrival of new manager Rehanne Skinner and very little recruitment time in the summer transfer window. I expect West Ham will be exceptionally busy in the January transfer window – they need some strong recruitment if they are to avoid relegation. My prediction: 11th

Bristol City The Robins were newly promoted from the Championship this season and struggled initially but have had some promising results more recently. They may well avoid going straight back down to the Championship this season if they continue on their upward trajectory. My prediction: 12th



What are your predictions Gooners? Do you believe our Gunners can upset Chelsea this season? It’s certainly about time!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

