Myles Lewis-Skelly becomes the third youngest player to receive a sending off

Arsenal kept their title aspirations alive with a narrow one-nil win against Wolves. This victory was especially vital as we risked falling further behind the league leaders, who were already winning comfortably by half-time, with our match kicking off simultaneously. Our winning goal came from Riccardo Calafiori, who finished with aplomb after the ball fell kindly to him in the box. This goal came just minutes after the hosts had a player sent off for a second yellow card. You could say we were fortunate with the decision, but it was the least we deserved after having one of our own players wrongfully dismissed in the first half. Indeed, Riccardo Calafiori might not even have been on the pitch if not for the controversial call to send off Myles Lewis-Skelly late in the first half.
The youngster was dismissed for a foul on Matt Doherty, who was about to lead a counter deep in his own half. The red card wasn’t shown because he stopped the fast break, but rather for serious foul play, as it was adjudged that he caught Doherty on the shin and then ankle.
This decision means that Lewis-Skelly (18 years, 121 days) is now the third-youngest player to be sent off in a Premier League game, behind only Wayne Rooney against Birmingham in 2002 (17 years, 63 days) and Michael Owen against Manchester United in 1998 (18 years, 117 days). For a player who has shown real promise in recent months, it is undoubtedly an unwanted record.
It was a very harsh decision, and even rival fans and pundits are leaning towards it being a yellow instead. Arsenal and Gooners alike will surely be relieved that the decision didn’t cost us the three points. If it had, it might well have spelt the end of our title push this season.
Thoughts on his sending off Gooners?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
ADMIN COMMENT
I’ll go with Reggie’s suggestion yesterday that Arsenal should create a dossier of Oliver’s matches reffing us and forward to the PGMOL.
We should insist we don’t want him to ref our matches anymore
It may get us nowhere but just the act of doing it makes it hard for the PGMOL to appoint him in a game for us. I can’t remember what ref it was but Klopp had a problem with a ref a few years back. It wasn’t accepted but he never reffed Liverpool for 2 years.
I read that Skelly is the third youngest player to be sent off in the Premier League.
Well that’s yet another good statistic to put along side Arteta’s most impressive win rate. 😂🤣😉👍
The kid’s already a legend for being given a yellow card while warming up before ever making an official appearance for us. I couldn’t stop laughing when he was carded for discussing the dark arts with Raya from behind the end line.
We need to appeal, I believe its an independent panel from PGMOL, that decides appeals. They have no say.
Isn’t it made up of three ex players Reggie?
If that’s the case, I would expect the appeal to be successful.
I believe so Ken. It will be interesting to see what happens.