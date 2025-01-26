Myles Lewis-Skelly becomes the third youngest player to receive a sending off

Arsenal kept their title aspirations alive with a narrow one-nil win against Wolves. This victory was especially vital as we risked falling further behind the league leaders, who were already winning comfortably by half-time, with our match kicking off simultaneously. Our winning goal came from Riccardo Calafiori, who finished with aplomb after the ball fell kindly to him in the box. This goal came just minutes after the hosts had a player sent off for a second yellow card. You could say we were fortunate with the decision, but it was the least we deserved after having one of our own players wrongfully dismissed in the first half. Indeed, Riccardo Calafiori might not even have been on the pitch if not for the controversial call to send off Myles Lewis-Skelly late in the first half.

The youngster was dismissed for a foul on Matt Doherty, who was about to lead a counter deep in his own half. The red card wasn’t shown because he stopped the fast break, but rather for serious foul play, as it was adjudged that he caught Doherty on the shin and then ankle.

This decision means that Lewis-Skelly (18 years, 121 days) is now the third-youngest player to be sent off in a Premier League game, behind only Wayne Rooney against Birmingham in 2002 (17 years, 63 days) and Michael Owen against Manchester United in 1998 (18 years, 117 days). For a player who has shown real promise in recent months, it is undoubtedly an unwanted record.

It was a very harsh decision, and even rival fans and pundits are leaning towards it being a yellow instead. Arsenal and Gooners alike will surely be relieved that the decision didn’t cost us the three points. If it had, it might well have spelt the end of our title push this season.

Thoughts on his sending off Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH