Myles Lewis-Skelly definitely rewarded the boss’s faith in him

Arsenal continued their winning run in the Champions League with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Wednesday’s clash against AS Monaco. Two straightforward goals by Bukayo Saka, along with a second-half finish by Kai Havertz, were enough to secure the win and move Arsenal up to third in the league rankings, putting them in a favourable position to finish in the top eight.

There were a few eyebrows raised when the starting lineup was announced ahead of the match, with the notable inclusion of Myles Lewis-Skelly being a point of debate. Before the game, minor injuries to both Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber cast doubts on their availability. While Partey made it into the starting lineup, Timber was only fit enough for the bench.

Everyone expected Kieran Tierney to make his first start in 16 months, but instead, Lewis-Skelly was entrusted with the role. Concerns were raised about his lack of experience and the pressure of starting a Champions League game at such a young age. These concerns even led to some criticism being directed at Arteta for his decision to start him.

Just 30 seconds in, those concerns might have been ringing in the boss’s ears when Lewis-Skelly gave the ball away cheaply. However, fast forward 45 minutes, and it became clear why he was trusted to deputise.

Lewis-Skelly grew into the game as it progressed, showcasing his ability on the ball and demonstrating how comfortable he was inverting into midfield. In fact, he was instrumental in Arsenal’s opening goal. His perfectly weighted pass to Gabriel Jesus in the inside-left channel was pivotal in setting up the Brazilian’s assist for Bukayo Saka’s goal.

After that moment, you could see his confidence build even further as he began to impose himself on the game. While he did fade slightly before being substituted in the second half, his performance served as vindication for Mikel Arteta, especially in light of the criticism he faced for starting the young Englishman.

One person who might be concerned by this development is Kieran Tierney. This performance is perhaps the clearest indication yet that he is no longer in Arsenal’s long-term plans. A move away as soon as possible could be the best solution for both the player and the club.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

