Myles Lewis-Skelly reveals the Arsenal stars helping him navigate first-team football

Rising Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has spoken about the support and guidance he has received from the first-team stars as he settles into life at the Emirates. The talented midfielder has been one of the standout young players to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s senior squad, impressing with his performances so far this season. Arteta has shown confidence in his abilities by giving him opportunities to start in important matches, a clear sign that the club sees him as a key player for the future.

Despite his growing role in the first team, Lewis-Skelly recognises that he still has much to learn, and he acknowledges the importance of receiving advice from the more experienced players around him. The 18-year-old has continued to perform well every time he steps onto the pitch, but he remains grounded and focused on improving. In an interview with Standard Sport, Lewis-Skelly shared how the senior players have helped him during this exciting stage of his career.

He said, “Bukayo [Saka] coming through [the academy], he knows what it’s like. You get all the attention, so you’ve got to keep your feet on the ground, keep your mind focused. Jorginho has helped me a lot. He is obviously so experienced. Martin [Ødegaard] has helped me a lot as the captain, he is a great role model to live up to.”

Lewis-Skelly’s talent has not gone unnoticed, and if he stays focused, listens to his more experienced colleagues, and keeps honing his skills, he has the potential to enjoy a long and successful career at Arsenal. With his impressive work ethic and the support of his senior teammates, he is poised to become an important figure for the club in the years to come.

