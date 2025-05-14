Myles Lewis-Skelly’s foul-winning ability could become a major Arsenal asset

When Myles Lewis-Skelly first burst onto the scene this season, what stood out immediately was his confidence and bravery. From squaring up to Erling Haaland in his debut to having the audacity to rile up the Madridistas at the Bernabéu, he has displayed a fearlessness beyond his years. That same boldness has been evident in his performances throughout the campaign.

Despite not being a natural full-back, he was developed as a midfielder in the youth ranks. Lewis-Skelly has made the defensive role his own. Mikel Arteta on positions Lewis-Skelly can play. His adaptability, maturity and positional awareness have impressed many supporters. Yet, one of his more underrated attributes has emerged in recent weeks: his knack for winning fouls in tight areas. For a team looking to build from the back under pressure, this quality is an invaluable asset.

The secret behind his foul-winning success

Taking a closer look at his game reveals a possible explanation for this growing strength. As observed by myself previously: The clever use of his upper body strength facilitated by his arms is a huge reason for his foul winning abilities. When under pressure, Lewis-Skelly positions himself smartly between the ball and his opponent, shielding possession while driving forward.

It is in this moment that his upper body control becomes decisive. He holds off defenders using his arm while continuing to advance with the ball, often luring opponents into reckless challenges. This has made him one of the most fouled Arsenal players this season. He ranks second in the Premier League squad with 43 fouls won, despite playing just 21 matches. Only Leandro Trossard, with 45 fouls won in 36 appearances, has more.

Fine-tuning a growing strength

However, this approach does come with some risk. There have been occasions when his arms have risen too high, catching opponents in the face and risking a booking. With disciplinary issues already surfacing, it is essential that he keeps his arm usage controlled and at chest height to avoid unnecessary cautions.

Still, the upside remains clear. If Lewis-Skelly can consistently win fouls higher up the pitch, Arsenal could benefit even more from his unique strength. In a side that values quick transitions and composure under pressure, this ability may become one of his most important contributions.

Just one observation — but what do you think, Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

