Nacho Monreal names signing that will give Arsenal the world’s best midfield

Nacho Monreal has approved Arsenal’s interest in Sandro Tonali, with the Gunners expected to make a move for the Italian midfielder during this transfer window.

Tonali has established himself as one of Newcastle United’s most influential players and has produced outstanding performances throughout much of his time at the club. His consistency, composure on the ball and defensive qualities have earned him widespread admiration.

In January, the midfielder was unexpectedly linked with a move to the Emirates during the winter transfer window. However, no deal materialised, leading to suggestions that Arsenal were merely assessing the possibility of a future approach.

Newcastle have traditionally been reluctant to part with their most valuable assets, but circumstances may force them to reconsider their position this summer. After missing out on European football, the club could find themselves under pressure to sanction the departure of certain high-profile players.

Arsenal continue to monitor Tonali

Anthony Gordon has already been sold, and Tonali could potentially follow him out of the exit door if the right circumstances arise. Arsenal may therefore choose to intensify their interest as they look to strengthen an already impressive midfield unit.

The Gunners have consistently sought to improve their squad by targeting players capable of making an immediate impact. Tonali’s experience at the highest level and his proven quality in midfield would make him an attractive option.

Monreal has followed the Italian closely and believes that Arsenal could possess the strongest midfield in world football if they succeed in securing his signature.

Monreal offers his verdict

As quoted by Mirror Football, Monreal said:

“If Arsenal sign Tonali, obviously they will have the best midfield in the world.

“To have both Tonali, Zubimendi, and Rice would be a lot, so I can only imagine that they would have to sell either Zubimendi or Declan Rice if they really want Tonali. In my opinion, they already have the two best defensive midfielders in the world.”

The former Arsenal defender’s comments underline the high regard in which Tonali is held. Whether the Gunners can persuade Newcastle to sell remains uncertain, but interest in the midfielder appears unlikely to disappear as the transfer window progresses.

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