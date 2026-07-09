Nacho Monreal names three wingers Arsenal should sign this summer

Nacho Monreal hopes Arsenal strengthen their squad this summer, and he believes the left wing is one area that requires attention at the Emirates.

The Gunners already have several outstanding players in their squad, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli serving as the main options on the left side of the attack. Both players have made important contributions, but there remains a belief that Arsenal can further improve in that position.

While Trossard and Martinelli are highly regarded, neither has consistently reached the level of influence that Bukayo Saka provides on the right wing. As a result, there is a growing view that Arsenal could become an even stronger team if they recruit another high-quality player for the left side of their attack.

Monreal identifies potential Arsenal targets

Arsenal are expected to continue looking for ways to strengthen the squad during the transfer window, and Monreal wants to see his former club remain competitive at the highest level.

The former defender believes several elite wingers could improve Arsenal and help the team take another step forward. He has identified several players he feels would be ideal additions to the squad.

Speaking via the Metro, Monreal said:

‘Maybe if I was the Arsenal Sporting Director, maybe I would try for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Bradley Barcola, then you get stronger and they get weaker!

‘But Nico Williams, when he’s fit, he’s really, really good. He’d be great at Arsenal.’

Arsenal face challenge to secure elite winger

The players mentioned by Monreal are among the most highly rated attacking talents in European football and would undoubtedly enhance Arsenal’s options on the left wing.

However, signing any of them would be far from straightforward. They would likely command significant transfer fees, and there is no guarantee that they would be willing to leave their current clubs for a move to north London.

Even so, Monreal’s comments highlight the belief that strengthening the left side of the attack could help Arsenal become an even more complete team in the seasons ahead.

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