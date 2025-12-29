Akpom
Nacho Monreal names three youngsters he expected to make it at Arsenal

Nacho Monreal was part of the Arsenal squad during a period when several highly rated young players were emerging from the club’s academy. At the Emirates, the likes of Chuba Akpom, Matteo Guendouzi and Ignasi Miquel were regarded as some of the most promising youngsters in England and were widely expected to progress into the first team and enjoy successful careers in north London.

Expectations were high for all three players, yet their paths developed very differently. Of the trio, only Guendouzi came close to establishing himself as a regular figure in the senior side before his relationship with Mikel Arteta deteriorated, leading to his eventual departure. While Akpom and Miquel did not manage to break through at Arsenal, the club continued to strengthen its reputation for developing elite talent, later producing players such as Bukayo Saka after these prospects failed to fully realise their potential.

Monreal reflects on missed potential

Monreal has admitted his surprise that these players did not go on to achieve more at Arsenal. Speaking via the Metro, he highlighted Akpom as the standout among the group. He said, “But when I think about some of the youngsters who could have gone on to have even bigger and better careers, the first name who stands out to me is Chuba Akpom.”

He added, “He scored goals for fun in training and just had something different. I expected a bit more from him and his career, but this is what happens sometimes in life, and in football.”

Guendouzi for Arsenal
Views on Guendouzi and Miquel

Monreal also shared his thoughts on Guendouzi’s time at the club, noting the circumstances that shaped his Arsenal spell. He said, “He was a really good number six who ran a lot, and was very good with the ball. But he came in at a really difficult moment for the football club, when you look back.”

On Miquel, Monreal expressed lasting surprise at his lack of progression, saying, “He never really established himself in the first team squad and that was always a surprise to me, and I thought, ‘OK, if he’s not going to have a career here, he’ll find another club at a high level’, because he was aggressive, he was strong, he was good with the ball.”

